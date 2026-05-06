ProjectTeam, Inc. Launches AI Software Development Team to Accelerate Innovation in Construction Management

ProjectTeam.com is a modern construction management platform designed to manage all aspects of construction projects and programs, including cost management, documents, workflows, and team collaboration.

New Team Led by Principal AI Engineer Yuriy Myshkevych Will Drive Predictive Analytics, Project Intelligence, and Productivity Advancements Across the Platform

The construction industry is at an inflection point, and the organizations that harness and apply AI and machine learning thoughtfully will define the next decade of project delivery.” — Ty Witmer, President of ProjectTeam, Inc.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam.com , a leading construction management platform serving owners, contractors, and program managers across the construction industry, today announced the formation of a dedicated artificial intelligence and machine learning software development team. The team will be led by Yuriy Myshkevych, who has been appointed Principal AI Engineer, and will focus on expanding AI-driven capabilities across predictive analytics, program and project intelligence, and productivity tools throughout the ProjectTeam.com platform.The investment reflects ProjectTeam’s commitment to advancing AI in construction management, equipping construction industry professionals with intelligent technology that anticipates risk, surfaces actionable insights earlier in the project lifecycle, and removes friction from the daily workflows that drive project outcomes.“The construction industry is at an inflection point, and the organizations that harness and apply AI and machine learning thoughtfully will define the next decade of project delivery,” said Ty Witmer, President of ProjectTeam, Inc. “Yuriy is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide this work. His vision for applied AI, paired with our deep understanding of how construction management teams actually operate, will translate directly into a smarter, faster, and more predictive platform for our customers.”Under Myshkevych’s leadership, the new AI team will pursue a multi-track roadmap built for the construction industry. Predictive analytics work, powered by machine learning, will focus on forecasting schedule, cost, and risk outcomes from project data already flowing through the platform. Program and project intelligence efforts will help leaders make sense of portfolio-wide trends, surface early warning signals, and benchmark performance across jobs. Productivity initiatives will embed AI assistance directly into the tools project teams use every day - from field management, document workflows and RFIs to submittals, change management, and reporting - reducing manual effort and accelerating decision-making.“ProjectTeam.com sits on top of an extraordinary depth of structured construction data, and that’s the foundation every meaningful AI and machine learning capability is built on,” said Myshkevych. “I’m energized to be joining this team at a moment when the technology is finally catching up to the ambitions of the construction industry. Our goal is straightforward: deliver AI in construction management that earns its place in our customers’ workflows by making their projects more predictable, their teams more productive, and their decisions better informed.”The team is actively hiring across machine learning, applied AI, and data engineering roles.About ProjectTeam.comProjectTeam.com is an all-in-one, cloud-based construction management software platform built for complex projects and capital programs. Owners, general contractors, subcontractors, and public agencies use it to manage documents, costs, schedules, and teams in one environment, where every stakeholder owns their own records and shares on their own terms. The platform is configured to match each organization's processes with unlimited no-code customization. For federal programs and government agencies, ProjectTeam.com is both FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorized. For more information, visit https://www.projectteam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.