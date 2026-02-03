ProjectTeam Named a Top Construction Management Software on SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners and Capterra Shortlist for 2026

ProjectTeam empowers construction professionals to connect, share, and collaborate through its secure, cloud-based project management platform.

ProjectTeam earns 2026 SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners and Capterra Shortlist recognition as a top construction management software with over 100 reviews.

We hear most often that ProjectTeam.com fits how teams really work. These recognitions reflect our focus on flexibility, usability, and long-term value.” — Ty Witmer, President/CEO

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam, a leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, today announced that ProjectTeam.com has been named to both the SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners list and the Capterra Shortlist for 2026. This recognition places ProjectTeam.com among the top construction management software solutions available to the market.ProjectTeam.com’s inclusion on both lists is supported by over 100 verified customer reviews across SoftwareAdvice and Capterra. Customers consistently cite ProjectTeam.com for its ease of use, flexibility, and ability to support complex construction programs in both commercial and government environments.These awards reflect ProjectTeam’s continued momentum as a modern, highly configurable construction project management platform trusted by owners, agencies, and complex organizations, including those operating in regulated and high-security environments. ProjectTeam.com enables teams to manage capital programs, projects, and portfolios with greater confidence, transparency, and control.The SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners and Capterra Shortlist rankings are based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction scores, and market presence. Together, these factors serve as strong indicators of real-world value, usability, and long-term customer success.A Top Construction Management Platform for Commercial and Government ProjectsProjectTeam.com stands out among construction management software solutions through its connected collaboration model . This approach allows owners, contractors, designers, and consultants to work within a shared environment while maintaining appropriate controls, permissions, and data ownership. Unlike traditional hub-and-spoke systems, ProjectTeam.com enables teams to collaborate from a single source of truth without duplicating data or operating outside required security boundaries.In addition to serving commercial organizations, ProjectTeam.com is uniquely positioned to support public sector and regulated programs through its FedRAMP-authorized and GovRAMP-authorized environment. As a result, ProjectTeam.com is one of the few construction management platforms capable of supporting projects that involve Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive data, while remaining compliant with federal and state security requirements.As a cloud-based construction management solution, ProjectTeam.com supports organizations managing everything from individual projects to multi-year capital programs across both commercial and government use cases. Its no-code configuration approach enables teams to adapt the platform to their specific processes without costly custom development, third-party bolt-ons, or hidden module fees.Organizations frequently select ProjectTeam.com as a replacement for legacy construction management systems when they need:• A FedRAMP-ready construction management platform for government projects• A secure solution that supports CUI and compliance-driven workflows• Greater collaboration across owners and downstream contractors without exporting data• A flexible and future-proof alternative to rigid, module-based systemsRecognized for Usability, Security, and Customer SatisfactionBeing named to both the SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners list and the Capterra Shortlist reinforces ProjectTeam.com’s reputation as one of the best construction management software platforms for owners, agencies, and complex organizations. Customers consistently highlight the platform’s ease of use, configurability, and ability to support real-world workflows while maintaining high standards for security and compliance.These recognitions also reflect ProjectTeam.com’s continued investment in product innovation, secure cloud infrastructure, and customer success. From commercial capital programs to FedRAMP-regulated environments, ProjectTeam.com is built to scale with client needs while delivering reliability, transparency, and performance.What Customers Are Saying About ProjectTeam.com"ProjectTeam.com offers some of the most extensive customization available for managing projects across an entire portfolio. Their customer support team is also highly responsive, quickly addressing email requests from both system administrators and individual users. The tools for organizing documentation access and receiving notifications are strong, and the platform continues to expand these capabilities."Alex G., December 2025"Overall, ProjectTeam.com has proven to be an effective and reliable platform that meets our project management needs. The software provides valuable functionality and has positively contributed to our team's productivity and collaboration."Jim H., November 2025"ProjectTeam.com is an intuitive platform with a user-friendly interface that makes creating packages simple and efficient. I especially appreciate the ability to see when others last viewed my items, which helps me prioritize follow-ups and keep projects on track. Overall, I’ve had a positive experience with the platform. While some features were initially confusing, I found them highly useful once I learned how they work."Rodrigo V., November 2025"ProjectTeam.com has a great user interface and is very customizable. It has helped us streamline our processes and keep organized in complex projects. Additionally, the customer support has been great with the product adding features we have requested."Kevin G., November 2025"ProjectTeam.com is a great software. I like how easy it is to use. It makes coordination a breeze! I want all of the trade partners I work with to use this program."Tyler A., November 2025About ProjectTeamProjectTeam is a leading provider of construction management software designed to support owners, agencies, and organizations managing complex capital projects and programs. The platform delivers a secure, configurable, and collaborative environment for managing construction data, documents, workflows, and communication across all stakeholders.With FedRAMP-authorized and GovRAMP-aligned environments, ProjectTeam is trusted by organizations that require both modern collaboration and rigorous security. Recognized as a top construction management software solution, ProjectTeam helps teams move beyond fragmented tools and legacy systems to achieve better outcomes through connected collaboration, transparency, and control.For more information, visit www.projectteam.com Note: Capterra Shortlist report constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Capterra or its affiliates. FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.