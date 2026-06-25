Atheer Announces Summer 2026 Webinar: AI Intelligence for Frontline Operations

Atheer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atheer, a leader in frontline work execution for industrial enterprises, is hosting a live 30-minute webinar to unveil the next generation of its Work Execution Platform.

The centerpiece is Atheer AiR IntelligenceTM — an agentic AI layer purpose-built for the industrial frontline. The release targets the gap that operations, maintenance, quality, HSE, and compliance leaders know well: enterprise systems assign and track work, but the last mile — where work is actually executed — remains disconnected, undocumented, and exposed.

The webinar covers four significant advances:

● AiR Intelligence for Frontline Operations — AI agents that go beyond AI data to generate procedures and validate execution at the moment work gets done

● Hyper-Intelligent Document Automation — AI transforms paper-heavy workflows into verified digital processes, saving 100+ hours per month

● Best-in-Class Governance Controls — intelligent approvals, compliance controls, and audit-ready documentation that strengthen execution discipline

● New partnerships, enhancements, and innovation surprises

The live webinar takes place Tuesday, July 22 at 8:00 AM PT | 3:00 PM GMT, with practical use cases, a live Q&A, and a prize drawing.

Register: content.atheerair.com/atheers-summer-release-june-26

About Atheer

Atheer is the Work Execution Platform for intelligent operations. Used by the world’s leading automotive, energy, pharmaceutical and manufacturing Fortune 500 enterprises, Atheer connects people, procedures, devices, and AI-powered guidance so mission critical work is executed safely, consistently, and with real-time operational visibility. Learn more at atheerair.com

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