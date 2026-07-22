Atheer Signals a New Era for Industrial Operations with AiR Intelligence™

Atheer

Industry-first platform applies enterprise context, governed AI, and workflow automation to the hands-on work enterprise software has struggled to reach

Enterprise software has transformed how industrial organizations plan and manage operations, but the next stage of advancement must focus on execution” — Swaroop Kolli, Chief Product Officer of Atheer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atheer, the leader in AI-powered work execution software for asset-intensive enterprises, today announced the general availability of AiR Intelligence™, the industry's first operational intelligence layer for industrial enterprises and their frontline workers.

Industrial organizations are being asked to increase production, preserve institutional knowledge, and implement AI without compromising operational trust. According to research from Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, the U.S. manufacturing sector could need as many as 3.8 million new employees by 2033, with 1.9 million roles potentially going unfilled if workforce challenges are not addressed. As experienced workers retire and skilled roles become harder to fill, organizations need more advanced strategies to capture expertise, guide complex work, and monitor execution of all work functions.

For decades, enterprise software such ERP, EAM, MES, and CMMS systems have planned work, managed assets, and tracked production. More recently, AI copilots have helped employees find, summarize, and generate information. Together, these systems have created actionable insights connected to nearly every part of the enterprise except the hands-on work at the frontline. Atheer’s AiR Intelligence closes that gap.

Built on the Atheer Context Engine™, AiR Intelligence brings agentic AI, operational context, and governed workflows into the moment work is performed. The platform combines industry, organizational, functional, and role-based context to guide work, verify execution, capture proof of work, and continuously improve operations—enabling AI that can be trusted in safety-critical and regulated environments.

"Enterprise software has transformed how industrial organizations plan and manage operations, but the next stage of advancement must focus on execution," said Swaroop Kolli, Chief Product Officer of Atheer. "Frontline teams need AI that can contextualize every aspect of the job. We believe AiR Intelligence brings that operational context into agentic workflows so industrial enterprises can support the work as it happens and learn from every completed task.”

Unlike traditional AI assistants designed to answer questions, AiR Intelligence is built to execute work. It orchestrates AI agents, enterprise systems, and frontline workers through a single intelligence layer that integrates with more than 200 enterprise applications, including SAP, IBM Maximo, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Oracle, Workday, SharePoint, Snowflake, and leading ERP, EAM, MES, and CMMS platforms.

The launch advances Atheer’s vision for Intelligent Work Execution, a new category focused on deploying AI that actively guides, verifies, and optimizes frontline operations.

"The frontline has always been where our quality and compliance are truly won or lost,” states Ruben Kuin, Global Head of Vegetables Seed Processing, Syngenta. “What excites me about AiR Intelligence is the promise of AI that finally works there — guiding and verifying the work as it happens, not after. That's a shift worth paying attention to."

AiR Intelligence is available immediately as part of the Atheer Work Execution Platform.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.atheer.ai.

About Atheer

Atheer is a leading provider of AI-powered work execution software trusted by global industrial enterprises to close the execution gap between enterprise systems and their frontline workers. The Atheer Work Execution Platform delivers the right information to the right worker at the right time on any device, online or offline, enabling organizations to improve safety, quality, compliance, and operational performance. To learn more or see the platform in action, visit www. atheer.ai.

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