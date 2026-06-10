Atheer Appoints Teresa Fortescue as Chief Marketing Officer to Strengthen Go-To-Market Execution

Atheer

As we continue to grow, her experience will help us tighten our positioning, build our brand, and drive significant pipeline.” — Swaroop Kolli, President and Chief Product Officer at Atheer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atheer, a leading Work Execution Platform for frontline teams, today announced the appointment of Teresa Fortescue as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will lead global marketing, focusing on strengthening go-to-market execution, brand expansion, and pipeline growth as the company scales.

Fortescue brings enterprise software experience from Savant Labs, Five9, Adobe, Apple, and Autodesk. She is known for building focused, performance-driven marketing organizations that align closely with sales and deliver measurable impact.

“Teresa brings a focused strategy-to-execution mindset,” states Swaroop Kolli, President and Chief Product Officer at Atheer. “As we continue to grow, her experience will help us tighten our positioning, build our brand, and drive significant pipeline.”

Atheer is expanding across industries, including energy, manufacturing, automotive, and life sciences, where companies are working to better connect frontline workers to systems, data, and AI-driven workflows and agents that guide safe, compliant execution.

“Atheer is addressing real operational gaps as enterprises try to harmonize data and systems with their critical teams on the frontline,” said Fortescue. “Atheer solves this in a proven, practical way. I’m excited to join Atheer at this stage and elevate the clear, differentiated value Atheer brings to its customers.”

Fortescue was recently named a Global Top 50 Marketer by OnConferences.

About Atheer

Atheer provides an AI-powered platform that connects, guides, and supports frontline workers through digital workflows, task management, and real-time work instructions. The platform helps organizations improve safety, quality, and productivity at the point of work. Learn more at www.atheerair.com.

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