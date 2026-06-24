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Frederick County to Host Disability Pride Celebration on July 1

FREDERICK, Md. – Members of the community are invited to attend Frederick County Government’s Disability Pride Celebration on Wednesday, July 1 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at The Arc at Market Street, 555 South Market Street in Frederick. 

 July is recognized as Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate the achievements, contributions, and diversity of people with disabilities. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for everyone in our community. 

 In partnership with the Arc and the Frederick County Commission on Disabilities, the upcoming celebration will feature a proclamation from County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, a talent showcase, and an ice cream social for all attendees to enjoy as they connect and celebrate together.

 The event is open to all community members. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be recorded for later viewing on FCG TV. Visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV or tune in to Comcast channels 1072 and 19 to watch.  

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CONTACT: Hope Morris 
Communications Manager
Office of Communications and Public Engagement
301-600-2590

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Frederick County to Host Disability Pride Celebration on July 1

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