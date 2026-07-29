Division of Aging and Independence Partners with AARP to Promote Driver Safety



FREDERICK, Md. – The Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence is excited to continue a partnership with AARP through the AARP Driver Safety Program. This engaging classroom refresher course is specifically designed to enhance driving skills, teach safe driving strategies, and update participants on current road rules. Additionally, attendees will learn about normal age-related physical changes and how to adjust their driving habits accordingly.

Course dates and locations:

Wednesday, August 5 from 9:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 South Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Call 301-600-6350 to register.

Friday, August 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana, MD 21704. Call 301-600-7020 to register.

Registration Details:

Registration is required by Monday, August 3. To register, call the numbers listed above.

The cost is $20 for AARP members (with card) and $25 for non-members.

Check or money order made payable to AARP, due on day of class.

Bring your driver's license.

Lunch is included.

In addition to the Driver Safety Program, AARP, in collaboration with the Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence, is hosting the "We Need to Talk" seminar on Thursday, August 6. Led by AARP Driver Safety Instructor Nina Uzick, the seminar offers practical tips and advice on topics such as observing driving skills, planning conversations, and finding alternatives to driving as well as information about Frederick County Transit Services.

This free seminar is open to seniors, their families, and caregivers. It is designed to guide families and friends in determining when it’s time for their loved ones to limit or stop driving. While knowing when the time is right can be difficult, surveys show that more than half of older drivers whose family asks them to retire from driving listen and follow the suggestions of others.

Kitty Devilbiss, Home and Community Connections Department Head, highlights the significance of this seminar, “Having ‘The Talk’ with family members who may need to consider retiring from driving is challenging. This seminar will help older adults recognize changes that may affect their ability to drive safely and assist family and friends in identifying what to look for, how to initiate that conversation, and what resources are available to support independent travel after retiring from driving.”

Seminar details:

Thursday, August 6 at the Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana, MD 21704.

Light supper served at 5:30 p.m.

Seminar begins at 6:00 p.m.

Please RSVP by Monday, August 3 to UrbanaSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-7020 or 301-600-1234.

For more information, contact the Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence at 301-600-1234 or via email.

If you need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication or a reasonable modification, contact the ADA coordinator at ADA@frederickcountymd.gov as soon as possible and preferably two business days before the activity or event.

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CONTACT: Kitty Devilbiss

Home and Community Connections Department Head

Division of Aging and Independence

301-600-1234