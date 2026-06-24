Natchitoches Man Arrested for First-Degree Rape of a Juvenile

Natchitoches Parish - Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of 63-year-old Glenn L. Salard of Natchitoches.

In June 2026, LSP SVU received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, an arrest warrant was acquired for Salard. The arrest warrant was issued for first-degree rape (felony) of a juvenile. On June 16, 2026, Salard was arrested and processed into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.



Contact Information:

M/T Casey Wallace

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 239-0916

[email protected]