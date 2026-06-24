BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD INTRODUCES EXQUISITE FRONT RUNNER FRONT-END PROTECTION SYSTEM

Black Horse Off Road® Logo Design for the Exquisite Front Runner

New Vehicle-Specific Design Supports Modern Truck and SUV Owners with Protection, Styling, and Factory Technology Compatibility

Today’s truck and SUV owners expect accessories to work seamlessly with the advanced technology built into their vehicles” — Fadi Ajam

FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Horse Off Road is pleased to announce the launch of the Exquisite Front Runner , a new front-end protection system designed for modern trucks and SUVs. Featuring a patent-approved design, the product expands the company’s growing lineup of vehicle-specific exterior accessories and reflects Black Horse Off Road’s continued focus on developing products that combine practical protection, distinctive styling, and compatibility with today’s advanced factory vehicle systems.As trucks and SUVs continue to evolve, consumers are looking for accessories that do more than change the appearance of a vehicle. They want products that add usable function, preserve factory features, and integrate cleanly with original equipment styling. The Exquisite Front Runner was developed to meet that demand by offering a rugged front-end protection solution designed around the needs of daily drivers, truck owners, and off-road enthusiasts.The Exquisite Front Runner gives customers a strong visual upgrade while helping protect the front end from common hazards such as road debris, brush, and light trail contact. Its design is intended to complement the vehicle’s front profile while providing added utility for customers who want a more capable and distinctive appearance without sacrificing factory convenience features.“Today’s truck and SUV owners expect accessories to work seamlessly with the advanced technology built into their vehicles,” said Fadi Ajam, President and CEO of Black Horse Off Road. “The Exquisite Front Runner was developed to meet that expectation by delivering front-end protection and styling while maintaining compatibility with many factory-equipped safety and convenience systems. It reflects our commitment to creating products that address the real-world needs of both consumers and our dealer network.”A key focus of the Exquisite Front Runner is factory technology compatibility. Many new vehicles are equipped with parking sensors, front cameras, radar systems, and Adaptive Cruise Control features, making accessory design more complex than it was in previous generations. Black Horse Off Road engineered the Exquisite Front Runner with integrated sensor openings and application-specific provisions to support compatibility with OEM parking sensors and factory Adaptive Cruise Control systems on equipped vehicles.Select applications also include radar and front camera mounting brackets designed to help maintain proper sightlines and system function. This approach allows customers to upgrade the vehicle’s exterior with added front-end protection while preserving many of the features they rely on during everyday driving.The product is constructed from ASTM A36 steel and uses 3-inch diameter tubing with a textured black finish. The finish gives the Exquisite Front Runner a rugged, modern appearance that pairs well with current truck and SUV styling. Its 100% steel construction supports the product’s role as a durable exterior accessory built for real-world use.Installation was also considered during development. The Exquisite Front Runner uses a no-drill, bolt-on design that mounts to factory chassis locations with supplied hardware. Depending on the application, the product mounts directly to the vehicle’s frame rails or uses designated OEM mounting locations. Typical installation time is approximately one to one-and-a-half hours, with two-person installation recommended.The Exquisite Front Runner is also designed to retain important factory functionality. On equipped models, the product maintains access to factory tow hook functionality, while select applications may share OEM tow hook mounting locations as part of the installation. Integrated auxiliary light provisions further expand the product’s utility, with two mounting locations and support for accessories weighing up to 66 pounds.For dealers and distributors, the Exquisite Front Runner creates a strong sales opportunity in a market increasingly shaped by vehicle-specific fitment and technology-aware accessory design. As customers become more selective about products that interact with factory sensors and safety systems, accessories that are designed around modern vehicle requirements provide meaningful value at the counter, online, and in the installation bay.The launch also supports Black Horse Off Road’s broader product strategy. By expanding its front-end protection lineup with a design focused on both function and integration, the company continues to strengthen its position in the truck, SUV, and off-road aftermarket. The Exquisite Front Runner adds another option for customers who want a front-end upgrade that looks aggressive, installs cleanly, and works with the technology found on today’s vehicles.The Exquisite Front Runner will be available through Black Horse Off Road’s authorized distributors, dealers, and retailers. Vehicle applications and availability may vary by model, with additional coverage expected as the product line expands.For more information about the Exquisite Front Runner and other Black Horse Off Road products, visit www.blackhorseoffroad.com About Black Horse Off RoadBlack Horse Off Road is a manufacturer and supplier of truck, SUV, and off-road accessories serving customers across North America. The company offers a broad range of exterior protection, utility, and styling products designed to enhance vehicle appearance, function, and capability. With a focus on vehicle-specific engineering, dealer support, and expanding product coverage, Black Horse Off Road continues to develop aftermarket solutions for today’s truck and SUV owners.

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