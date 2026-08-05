BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD ANNOUNCES ONLINE RETAIL PARTNERSHIP WITH TRACTOR SUPPLY CO.

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Partnership Expands Nationwide Access to Black Horse Truck and SUV Accessories Through Tractor Supply’s Online Retail Platform

Partnering with Tractor Supply allows Black Horse Off Road to expand our reach through a retail channel that strongly aligns with many of our customers” — Fadi Ajam

FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Horse Off Road is pleased to announce its online retail partnership with Tractor Supply Co., expanding nationwide customer access to Black Horse truck, SUV, and off-road accessories through Tractor Supply’s online retail platform.The partnership began in February 2025 and is currently active, with Black Horse Off Road products available for purchase online through Tractor Supply . The collaboration gives Black Horse an additional national retail channel while making it easier for truck and SUV owners to find and purchase products designed for protection, utility, and vehicle personalization.For Black Horse Off Road, the partnership represents an important step in the company’s continued growth strategy. By working with Tractor Supply, Black Horse is able to reach a broader group of retail consumers, including truck owners, rural lifestyle customers, homeowners, outdoor enthusiasts, and work vehicle users who rely on their vehicles for daily function as well as personal use.“Partnering with Tractor Supply allows Black Horse Off Road to expand our reach through a retail channel that strongly aligns with many of our customers,” said Fadi Ajam, President and CEO of Black Horse Off Road. “Truck and SUV owners are looking for accessories that provide practical value, protection, and styling. This partnership helps make our products more accessible to customers nationwide while supporting our long-term growth in the automotive aftermarket.”The online retail partnership includes a broad range of Black Horse Off Road product lines, with particular relevance for customers interested in grille guards, bull bars, Work Horse K2 Ladder Racks , running boards, side steps, tonneau covers, and other exterior and cargo-management accessories. These categories align closely with the needs of consumers who use trucks and SUVs for work, towing support, outdoor activities, land maintenance, and everyday transportation.Grille guards, bull bars, and Work Horse K2 Ladder Racks are expected to be especially relevant to Tractor Supply’s customer base. Grille guards and bull bars appeal to truck owners who want front-end protection, a stronger vehicle appearance, and added utility for vehicles used on rural roads, job sites, farms, ranches, and recreational trails. The Work Horse K2 Ladder Rack line adds another practical fit for customers who use their trucks to haul tools, ladders, materials, and outdoor equipment while keeping the truck bed organized and ready for daily use.The partnership also supports growing demand for accessible truck accessory options outside of specialty automotive retailers. Many customers now expect to research, compare, and purchase vehicle accessories through familiar online retail platforms. Tractor Supply’s online presence gives Black Horse another way to reach customers where they already shop for products related to trucks, towing, tools, outdoor living, land management, and rural lifestyle needs.For dealers, distributors, and retail partners, the announcement reinforces Black Horse Off Road’s continued investment in brand visibility and product availability. Expanding into additional retail channels helps increase customer awareness of the Black Horse name while supporting demand across the company’s broader product lineup. As more consumers discover Black Horse products online, the company expects the partnership to strengthen its presence with truck and SUV owners nationwide.The collaboration also reflects the changing path to purchase within the automotive aftermarket. Customers are no longer limited to specialty stores or traditional counter sales when searching for truck and SUV accessories. Online retail availability plays an increasingly important role in product discovery, customer education, and purchase decisions. Black Horse’s presence on Tractor Supply’s platform helps position the company for this shift while maintaining its focus on durable, vehicle-specific products.Black Horse Off Road has built its product offering around exterior protection, utility, and styling accessories for trucks, SUVs, and off-road vehicles. Its catalog includes products designed to improve vehicle function, appearance, and usability, with coverage across a wide range of popular applications. The Tractor Supply partnership provides another path for customers to access those products through a trusted retail source.The company views this partnership as part of its larger effort to expand customer access, increase national visibility, and continue building relationships across multiple sales channels. By making Black Horse products available through Tractor Supply’s online platform, the company is strengthening its position in both the automotive aftermarket and broader truck accessory market.Black Horse Off Road products are now available online through Tractor Supply. Product availability, fitment, and selection may vary by vehicle application.About Black Horse Off RoadBlack Horse Off Road is a manufacturer and supplier of truck, SUV, and off-road accessories serving customers across North America. The company offers a broad range of exterior protection, utility, and styling products designed to enhance vehicle appearance, function, and capability. With a focus on vehicle-specific engineering, dealer support, and expanding product coverage, Black Horse Off Road continues to develop aftermarket solutions for today’s truck and SUV owners.

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