Black Horse Off Road Announces Participation in SEMA Show 2026

The latest bull bar design from Black Horse: Rover Bull Bar K2 Over Cab Racks have become widespread since introduction at the last SEMA Show Black Horse Off Road® Logo

We look forward to unveiling new products and continuing to expand our presence in the aftermarket industry.” — Fadi Ajam

FREEPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Horse Off Road , a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium truck, Jeep, SUV, and off-road accessories, is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 SEMA Show, taking place November 3–6, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.The company will exhibit in the West Hall at Booth #57185, showcasing its latest aftermarket innovations, vehicle builds, and expanded lineup of accessories designed for today’s truck and off-road markets.Known for its commitment to quality, durability, and aggressive styling, Black Horse Off Road continues to strengthen its presence in the automotive aftermarket industry with products engineered to meet evolving vehicle trends and consumer demand.Black Horse Off Road specializes in accessories for Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, RAM, Toyota, Jeep, and other leading truck and SUV platforms. The company is widely recognized for offering unique and hard-to-find fitments that many competing manufacturers do not support.Its product lineup includes grille guards, running boards, side steps, roof racks, cargo management systems, and vehicle protection accessories designed for truck, SUV, and off-road enthusiasts across North America.“We are excited to return to SEMA 2026 and showcase the next generation of Black Horse Off Road products,” said Fadi Ajam, President & CEO of Black Horse Off Road. “SEMA provides an incredible opportunity to connect with industry partners, distributors, dealers, and automotive enthusiasts from around the world. We look forward to unveiling new products and continuing to expand our presence in the aftermarket industry.”The SEMA Show remains one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s largest and most influential events, bringing together manufacturers, buyers, builders, media, and industry professionals from across the globe.Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth #57185 in the West Hall to meet the Black Horse Off Road team and experience the company’s newest products and vehicle applications.About Black Horse Off RoadBlack Horse Off Road is a premier manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket truck, Jeep, SUV, and off-road accessories. The company offers a broad range of products engineered for functionality, durability, and modern styling, while maintaining extensive vehicle coverage that includes specialized and hard-to-find applications for underserved segments of the automotive aftermarket.

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