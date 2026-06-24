AbleVu and UASA Team Up to Expand Accessibility Resources Nationwide
Collaboration will bring together athletes, families, destinations, and local communities to improve accessibility knowledge across the country
The partnership brings together UASA's national adaptive soccer community and AbleVu's accessibility information platform, Contributor Program, and AI-powered assistant, AbleBot, to improve the way accessibility knowledge is gathered, shared, and used by people with disabilities, families, destination organizations, and local businesses.
By partnering with UASA - a national organization dedicated to advancing adaptive soccer in the United States - AbleVu can engage directly with people who navigate accessibility considerations every day, both on and off the field. Whether traveling to games, attending camps, or playing in their local communities, athletes and families rely on practical accessibility information to plan with confidence. This partnership helps ensure that information is informed by lived experience and shaped by the communities it is intended to serve.
“This partnership is about much more than one event or one city,” said Meegan Winters, CEO of AbleVu. “It is about giving adaptive athletes and their families a meaningful voice in building the accessibility information that communities need. UASA brings an incredible national network, and together we can create resources that continue helping people long after the final game is played.”
Turning Lived Experience Into Practical Information
Through AbleVu’s Contributor Program, athletes, family members, caregivers, coaches, volunteers, students, and community partners may participate in collecting practical “Know Before You Go” accessibility information.
Contributors can help document accessibility details for places such as:
Sports and event venues
Hotels
Restaurants
Transportation locations
Pharmacies and medical support
Grocery and convenience stores
Family-friendly attractions
Quiet and sensory-friendly spaces
Other essential community resources
The information is then organized into AbleVu profiles so people can better understand what to expect before visiting a business, venue, or destination.
The partnership also creates opportunities for communities, businesses, and tourism organizations to better understand what accessibility looks like in real life.
Expanding Opportunity for Athletes and Communities
In addition to strengthening accessibility information, the collaboration will explore opportunities to:
Recruit adaptive athletes and families as AbleVu Contributors
Engage local organizations, schools, and community groups
Connect destinations with adaptive sports communities
Support accessibility planning for future camps, tournaments, and events
Promote accessibility education and community engagement initiatives
Help businesses understand and communicate their accessibility features
Build repeatable accessibility models that can be used in communities nationwide
"Participation doesn't begin when an athlete arrives at the field,” said UASA President, Joslynn Bigelow. “It begins with the decisions made beforehand - where to stay, how to get there, where to eat, and whether a destination will meet an individual's needs. Access to reliable information is essential to those decisions. This partnership creates opportunities for our community to help shape that knowledge while contributing to more accessible experiences for others."
Supporting Smarter Planning Through AbleBot
Accessibility needs are personal, and the information one person needs may be very different from what another person needs.
AbleBot, AbleVu’s AI-powered accessibility assistant, helps users ask practical questions based on their individual needs. Athletes and families may use AbleBot to explore information related to entrances, parking, restrooms, transportation, sensory considerations, mobility access, lodging, dining, and other parts of the experience.
By combining community-collected information with AbleBot, the partnership aims to make accessibility information easier to find, understand, and use.
Seattle Activation Will Serve as an Early Partnership Initiative
One of the first initiatives under the partnership will support UASA’s annual National Adaptive Soccer Camp in Seattle from August 28-30, 2026.
The kick-off initiative will allow AbleVu and UASA to begin engaging athletes, families, local partners, businesses, and destination organizations while developing a model that can be expanded to future adaptive sports events and communities.
The goal is not only to support families attending the camp, but also to create accessibility resources that remain useful to residents and visitors after the event.
Building a National Model
AbleVu and UASA envision this collaboration as a foundation for a broader national effort.
As the partnership grows, the organizations will explore opportunities to expand the model into additional communities, events, and destinations across the country.
“This is how lasting accessibility change happens,” Winters said. “It happens when athletes, families, businesses, destinations, and local communities work together. We are excited to begin this partnership with UASA and build something that can grow far beyond a single event.”
About AbleVu
AbleVu is an accessibility information platform that helps people know what to expect before they go. Through detailed business profiles, community contributors, and AbleBot, its AI-powered accessibility assistant, AbleVu organizes practical accessibility information for people with disabilities, families, caregivers, residents, and travelers.
AbleVu works with businesses, destinations, sports organizations, schools, and community partners to make accessibility information easier to find, understand, and use.
Learn more at AbleVu.com | instagram.com/GoAbleVu | facebook.com/GoAbleVu
About UASA
Founded in 2023, the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) is building a national network that strengthens and connects disability soccer across the United States, from community-based recreation programs to competitive pathways. Through partnerships, training, and program development, UASA supports athletes, coaches, and communities in building sustainable adaptive soccer programs.
unitedadaptivesoccer.com | instagram.com/unitedadaptivesoccer | facebook.com/unitedadaptivesoccer
Media Contacts
Amy Jukes
AbleVu
amy@ablevu.com
AbleVu.com
Caroline Oatway
United Adaptive Soccer Association
caroline@sayhowconsulting.com
UnitedAdaptiveSoccer.com
AMY JUKES
+1 805-501-1648
email us here
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