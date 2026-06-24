AbleVu and UASA Team Up to Expand Accessibility Resources Nationwide

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Collaboration will bring together athletes, families, destinations, and local communities to improve accessibility knowledge across the country

This partnership is about much more than one event or one city,” — Meegan Winters, CEO of AbleVu.

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbleVu and the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) have announced a new partnership focused on improving access to practical accessibility information for people with disabilities across the country.The partnership brings together UASA's national adaptive soccer community and AbleVu's accessibility information platform, Contributor Program, and AI -powered assistant, AbleBot, to improve the way accessibility knowledge is gathered, shared, and used by people with disabilities, families, destination organizations, and local businesses.By partnering with UASA - a national organization dedicated to advancing adaptive soccer in the United States - AbleVu can engage directly with people who navigate accessibility considerations every day, both on and off the field. Whether traveling to games, attending camps, or playing in their local communities, athletes and families rely on practical accessibility information to plan with confidence. This partnership helps ensure that information is informed by lived experience and shaped by the communities it is intended to serve.“This partnership is about much more than one event or one city,” said Meegan Winters, CEO of AbleVu. “It is about giving adaptive athletes and their families a meaningful voice in building the accessibility information that communities need. UASA brings an incredible national network, and together we can create resources that continue helping people long after the final game is played.”Turning Lived Experience Into Practical InformationThrough AbleVu’s Contributor Program, athletes, family members, caregivers, coaches, volunteers, students, and community partners may participate in collecting practical “Know Before You Go” accessibility information.Contributors can help document accessibility details for places such as:Sports and event venuesHotelsRestaurantsTransportation locationsPharmacies and medical supportGrocery and convenience storesFamily-friendly attractionsQuiet and sensory-friendly spacesOther essential community resourcesThe information is then organized into AbleVu profiles so people can better understand what to expect before visiting a business, venue, or destination.The partnership also creates opportunities for communities, businesses, and tourism organizations to better understand what accessibility looks like in real life.Expanding Opportunity for Athletes and CommunitiesIn addition to strengthening accessibility information, the collaboration will explore opportunities to:Recruit adaptive athletes and families as AbleVu ContributorsEngage local organizations, schools, and community groupsConnect destinations with adaptive sports communitiesSupport accessibility planning for future camps, tournaments, and eventsPromote accessibility education and community engagement initiativesHelp businesses understand and communicate their accessibility featuresBuild repeatable accessibility models that can be used in communities nationwide"Participation doesn't begin when an athlete arrives at the field,” said UASA President, Joslynn Bigelow. “It begins with the decisions made beforehand - where to stay, how to get there, where to eat, and whether a destination will meet an individual's needs. Access to reliable information is essential to those decisions. This partnership creates opportunities for our community to help shape that knowledge while contributing to more accessible experiences for others."Supporting Smarter Planning Through AbleBotAccessibility needs are personal, and the information one person needs may be very different from what another person needs.AbleBot, AbleVu’s AI-powered accessibility assistant, helps users ask practical questions based on their individual needs. Athletes and families may use AbleBot to explore information related to entrances, parking, restrooms, transportation, sensory considerations, mobility access, lodging, dining, and other parts of the experience.By combining community-collected information with AbleBot, the partnership aims to make accessibility information easier to find, understand, and use.Seattle Activation Will Serve as an Early Partnership InitiativeOne of the first initiatives under the partnership will support UASA’s annual National Adaptive Soccer Camp in Seattle from August 28-30, 2026.The kick-off initiative will allow AbleVu and UASA to begin engaging athletes, families, local partners, businesses, and destination organizations while developing a model that can be expanded to future adaptive sports events and communities.The goal is not only to support families attending the camp, but also to create accessibility resources that remain useful to residents and visitors after the event.Building a National ModelAbleVu and UASA envision this collaboration as a foundation for a broader national effort.As the partnership grows, the organizations will explore opportunities to expand the model into additional communities, events, and destinations across the country.“This is how lasting accessibility change happens,” Winters said. “It happens when athletes, families, businesses, destinations, and local communities work together. We are excited to begin this partnership with UASA and build something that can grow far beyond a single event.”About AbleVuAbleVu is an accessibility information platform that helps people know what to expect before they go. Through detailed business profiles, community contributors, and AbleBot, its AI-powered accessibility assistant, AbleVu organizes practical accessibility information for people with disabilities, families, caregivers, residents, and travelers.AbleVu works with businesses, destinations, sports organizations, schools, and community partners to make accessibility information easier to find, understand, and use.Learn more at AbleVu.com | instagram.com/GoAbleVu | facebook.com/GoAbleVuAbout UASAFounded in 2023, the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) is building a national network that strengthens and connects disability soccer across the United States, from community-based recreation programs to competitive pathways. Through partnerships, training, and program development, UASA supports athletes, coaches, and communities in building sustainable adaptive soccer programs.unitedadaptivesoccer.com | instagram.com/unitedadaptivesoccer | facebook.com/unitedadaptivesoccerMedia ContactsAmy JukesAbleVuamy@ablevu.comAbleVu.comCaroline OatwayUnited Adaptive Soccer Associationcaroline@sayhowconsulting.comUnitedAdaptiveSoccer.com

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