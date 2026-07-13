AbleVu Partners with Pal Experiences to Bring Family Accessibility Resources into One Place

AbleVu logo ablebot robot PAL_Octopus

Pal Experience videos and tools are now discoverable through AbleBot™, helping families find trusted accessibility information faster.

Families should not have to work this hard to find information that helps them participate in their communities,” — Meegan Winters, Founder and CEO of AbleVu

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbleVu , an AI-powered accessibility information platform, today announced a new partnership with Pal Experiences , a nonprofit dedicated to making public places more inclusive and accessible for guests with developmental disabilities. Through the partnership, Pal Experience videos and resources are now discoverable through AbleBot ™, AbleVu’s AI-powered accessibility assistant.For many families navigating autism, developmental disabilities, sensory sensitivities, communication needs, or other access considerations, planning a visit often means searching across scattered websites, social media pages, venue pages, PDFs, and community recommendations. The result can be exhausting, especially for families who simply want to know what to expect before they go.AbleVu and Pal Experiences are working together to reduce that friction by bringing trusted accessibility resources into one searchable place. Families can now use AbleBot to ask questions and discover Pal content alongside other accessibility information, helping them plan outings with more confidence and less guesswork.“Families should not have to work this hard to find information that helps them participate in their communities,” said Meegan Winters, Founder and CEO of AbleVu. “Pal Experiences has created thoughtful, practical tools that help families know what to expect before they arrive. Bringing those resources into AbleBot fits directly with AbleVu’s vision of making accessibility information easier to find, easier to understand, and easier to use in real life.”Pal Experiences creates digital tools that help families and individuals prepare for visits to public venues and community spaces. Pal resources include video social stories, insider tips, sensory scales, and Pal Guides designed to reduce anxiety, support communication, and help families plan around sensory and transition needs. Pal’s work is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves the chance to explore, participate, and belong.“Families deserve practical tools that help them feel prepared before they walk through the door,” said Melanie Isaacs, Founder & Chief Inclusion Officer of Pal Experiences. “Partnering with AbleVu allows Pal resources to reach more families through AbleBot™, helping them find trusted accessibility information in one easy place.”AbleBot functions as an answer engine for accessibility. Families, travelers, caregivers, and community members can ask plain-language questions about accessibility and receive helpful information pulled from AbleVu’s growing ecosystem of business profiles, contributor data, partner resources, and trusted accessibility content. With Pal Experience resources now included, AbleBot can help families surface preparation tools that are especially valuable for autism, developmental disability, sensory, and communication-related needs.The partnership reflects a shared commitment between AbleVu and Pal Experiences: helping people know before they go, reducing barriers to participation, and making it easier for families to say yes to more places, events, and community experiences.Families and community members can try AbleBot at AbleVu.com and learn more about Pal Experiences at PalExperiences.org.About AbleVuAbleVu is an accessibility information platform that helps people know what to expect before they go. Through detailed accessibility profiles, community contributors, partner resources, and AbleBot™, AbleVu brings real-world accessibility information into one searchable platform. AbleVu works with businesses, destinations, sports organizations, schools, and community partners to make accessibility information easier to find, understand, and use.About Pal ExperiencesPal Experiences is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making places more accessible and inclusive for guests living with developmental disabilities. Pal creates digital tools, including video social stories, sensory planning resources, insider tips, and Pal Guides, to help families and individuals prepare for visits to public venues and community spaces. Pal’s mission is rooted in the belief that everyone gets to go.Media Contact:Amy JukesCOOAbleVuamy@ablevu.comAbleVu.comPAL Contact infoMelanie IsaacsFounder & Chief Inclusion OfficerPal Experiencesmelanie@palexperiences.orgpalexperiences.org

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