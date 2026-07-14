AbleVu Releases AbleBot™, One of the First AI Accessibility Answer Engines Built for Real-World Access Questions

ablebot robot AbleVu logo

AbleVu announces AbleBot™, an AI-powered accessibility answer engine, invites travel experts, tour companies, businesses, DMOs, and cities to be early adopters

AbleBot was created to make accessibility information easier to find, easier to understand, and easier to act on. This release is an important step toward helping more people know before they go” — Meegan Winters, Founder and CEO of AbleVu

MASON , MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbleVu today announced the release of AbleBot ™, an AI-powered accessibility answer engine designed to help people ask practical questions about places, services, destinations, and travel options before they go. Built for people with disabilities, families, caregivers, travelers, event planners, businesses, and destinations, AbleBot helps turn scattered accessibility information into clearer answers people can use when making real-world decisions.Unlike traditional accessibility search tools that often focus mainly on physical access, AbleBot is designed to support a wider range of real-life questions. Users can ask about mobility access, sensory considerations, autism-friendly planning, quiet spaces, blindness and low vision support, Deaf and hard-of-hearing access, service dog information, food allergy considerations, restroom details, parking, entrances, seating, photos, and other practical needs that help people decide whether a place will work for them.For example, a parent could ask, “Is there a quieter entrance, a place to reset, or photos that show what my autistic child should expect before we arrive?” A traveler who is blind or has low vision could ask about clear pathways, entrance details, or whether staff assistance is available. Someone who is Deaf or hard of hearing could ask about captioning, visual alerts, or communication options. AbleBot is built for the reality that accessibility is not one-size-fits-all.“AbleBot is important because accessibility is personal,” said Amy Jukes, Chief Operating Officer of AbleVu. “One person may need step-free access. Another may need a quiet space, allergy details, service dog information, visual supports, or a better understanding of what to expect before walking through the door. AbleBot helps people ask the questions that matter to them.”AbleVu’s vision for AbleBot goes beyond collecting accessibility data. This is not just another crowdsourced platform trying to capture information one location at a time. AbleVu is building a connected accessibility search experience that brings together businesses, destinations, travel experts, tour companies, service providers, community contributors, accessibility organizations, resource partners, and data providers so people can find the information and support they need in one place.Through AbleBot, users can ask questions across many types of accessibility needs and discover more than location details. The platform is also designed to help users find trusted accessible travel experts, disability-informed tour companies, access-friendly businesses, helpful resources, and cities doing exceptional work to improve accessibility and inclusion.“Families and travelers should not have to guess whether a place, service, or destination will work for them,” said Meegan Winters, Founder and CEO of AbleVu. “AbleBot was created to make accessibility information easier to find, easier to understand, and easier to act on. This release is an important step toward helping more people know before they go.”AbleVu is now inviting early adopters to become part of the AbleBot search experience.Travel advisors, accessible travel experts, and tour companies can join AbleVu’s expert network so travelers and families looking for accessible, autism-ready, sensory-aware, mobility-friendly, or disability-informed travel support can find trusted professionals more easily.Businesses, attractions, restaurants, hotels, event venues, and service providers can claim or build an AbleVu profile to share practical accessibility information, photos, sensory details, service dog information, allergy considerations, restroom details, entrance information, parking information, and other details people need before they visit.DMOs, chambers, cities, universities, and community partners can work with AbleVu to highlight access-friendly places, support local businesses, and help residents and visitors find better information before they go.Organizations that provide accessibility data, services, resources, training, travel planning, destination support, or community programs are also invited to connect with AbleVu and explore how their work can be included in the AbleBot search experience.Early adopters who build, claim, or update their AbleVu profiles now will help shape the accessibility information AbleBot can surface for future users. As more businesses, destinations, travel professionals, and partners participate, AbleBot becomes a stronger planning tool for residents, visitors, families, caregivers, and event attendees.“We are not trying to build accessibility in a silo,” said Jukes. “Our vision is to bring the accessibility community together. If an organization provides trusted data, services, resources, travel planning, destination support, or real-world access information, there should be a way for people to find that through AbleBot. This is about connecting users to better answers, better options, and better experiences.”To join as a travel expert or tour company, visit https://ablevu.com/travel-experts/join To claim or build a business profile, visit https://ablevu.com/business To learn about Access-Friendly Cities and destination partnerships, visit https://ablevu.com/access-friendly-cities To ask AbleBot or learn more, visit https://ablevu.com/ablebot About AbleVuAbleVu is an accessibility information platform that helps people know what to expect before they go. Through detailed business profiles, community contributors, partner programs, travel expert listings, Access-Friendly Cities, and AbleBot, its AI-powered accessibility answer engine, AbleVu organizes practical accessibility information for people with disabilities, families, caregivers, residents, travelers, businesses, destinations, and community partners. Learn more at https://ablevu.com Media Contact:Amy JukesChief Operating OfficerAbleVuPhone: +1 805-501-1648Email: support@ablevu.comWebsite: https://ablevu.com

Meegan talks about AbleVu

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