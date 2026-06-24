Warrens Charm heads DSBF filly races at Harrington

Warrens Charm, driven by Ryder Skinner, won a $20,000 DSBF division Tuesday at Harrington Raceway

HARRINGTON – A pair of $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) divisions for 3-year-old filly pacers highlighted the 15-race program Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

In the first division, Warrens Charm ($2.40, Ryder Skinner), sent off as the 1-to-5 favorite, took full advantage of her rail post position and set fractions of 30, 59.2 and 1:28.3 before holding off pocket sitter Meemaw’s Column for a one-length win in 1:57.4. Coastal Cowgirl was third. Warrens Charm, a daughter of He’s Watching, was a 2-year-old DSBF champ and has banked more than $170,000 in her career in 12 starts for owners Rodney Wyatt and trainer Jason Skinner.

Anthony Carson’s Lovers Cay ($4.80, Brandon Givens) prevailed in 1:59.1 in the second division with a front-end score over Big Mama’s Bet and Sucha Sporty Girl. The Sports Column filly notched her fifth career win and first DSBF triumph for trainer Kristyann Rash.

Corey Callahan had four wins on the card. Montrell Teague drove three winners, including Frank Chick’s Stevie Hanover in the $22,500 Mares Open in 1:54.2. Trained by Jamie Sullivan, the 4-year-old Betting Line mare notched her second straight win and fifth of the season. Stevie Hanover outlasted Jett Propelled and Laurel Court with a front-stepping victory.

The trotters will have their turn in opening round of DSBF action on Wednesday, June 24 with four divisions to be contested.

Nearing the halfway point of the meet, Art Stafford Jr. sits atop Brandon Givens and Anthony Morgan in the driver standings. Joe Columbo leads Chuck Crissman and Les Givens in the trainer standings. Post time is 4:30 p.m.