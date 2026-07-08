DDA’s Poultry and Animal Health Section monitors impact of New World Screwworm within U.S.

No detections in Delaware or other mid-Atlantic states; food supply safe throughout nation

The Delaware Department of Agriculture, Poultry and Animal Health Section has monitored the detection of New World Screwworm (NWS) in Texas since it was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on June 3.

NWS is a serious pest that affects livestock, pets, wildlife, and less commonly, people and birds. NWS larvae (maggots) burrow into the flesh of living animals, causing serious damage to livestock and economic losses.

Since the initial detection the USDA has confirmed 32 animal cases discovered in both Texas and New Mexico, as of Wednesday, July 8. There have been no infestations in Delaware or the mid-Atlantic region and there is no danger to the nation’s food supply.

DDA’s Poultry and Animal Health Section has updated the Control Order for import requirements for warm-blooded animals entering Delaware from the impacted areas, stating that they must be accompanied by an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI) issued within 72 hours of movement. Hatching eggs and table eggs are exempt from these requirements.

In addition to the Control Order, the DDA’s Poultry and Animal Health Section has initiated the following educational and safety steps throughout the First State:

All veterinarians and veterinary technicians licensed in the state have received outreach through the State Veterinary Medical Board.

Outreach has also occurred with vets and vet techs through the Delaware Veterinary Medical Association (DVMA) newsletter and at DVMA meetings.

NWS collection kits were distributed to veterinary staff at the Spring DVMA meeting.

Direct conversations have occurred with the three largest Delaware animal shelters regarding import requirements for animals coming from infested states.

Up next: Providing collection kits to Delaware shelters and meat-processing plants.

“Since it was confirmed New World Screwworm had entered the United States last month, our Poultry & Animal Health Section has monitored the situation every day and educated our key partners on best practices,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton. “As always, our team is working to protect all First State ag families and animals brought within our borders.”