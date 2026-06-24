Trenton City Lead Service Line Replacement Phase 6
NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time
The City of Trenton recently closed on a $15.2 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace approximately 2,000 lead and galvanized service lines throughout the city. This critical infrastructure investment will help protect public health, improve drinking water quality, and modernize the city's water distribution system.
Lead service lines can pose a significant health risk when corrosion causes lead to leach into drinking water. In addition, galvanized service lines that are currently connected to, or were previously connected to, lead pipes can accumulate lead particles and release them over time. Replacing these aging service lines is an important step toward reducing potential lead exposure for residents and ensuring safer, more reliable drinking water.
For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.
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