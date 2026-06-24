Manchester Township Route 70 Water Main Extension

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Manchester Township recently closed on a $1.6 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank for potable water distribution system improvements within the township's Eastern Service Area. The project is designed to enhance system reliability, improve hydraulic performance, and support continued water quality for residents and businesses served by the system.

The improvements include the installation of new water mains adjacent to Route 70 and between Lambeth Lane and Route 70. These new mains will connect the existing water distribution system on Lambeth Lane to the distribution main on Colonial Drive, creating a stronger and more resilient network.

By providing looped connectivity within the distribution system, the project will help improve water flow, increase operational flexibility, and strengthen overall system performance. The improvements will also support future integration with the township's planned Water Treatment Plant.

The project has been designed to minimize environmental, cultural, and traffic impacts while addressing critical water infrastructure needs and supporting the long-term reliability of Manchester Township's potable water system.