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Manchester Township Well 10 Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Manchester Township recently closed on a $2.1 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace Well No. 10 in its Western Service Area.

The project will include the construction of a new drinking water well and a permanent well building to house the facility. Additional work includes modifications to existing site utilities and the proper abandonment of the existing Well No. 10, which has reached the end of its useful life.

The new well will be designed and constructed in accordance with current New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection DEP permitting requirements and Safe Drinking Water regulations. Once completed, the project will help ensure a reliable source of drinking water for residents and strengthen the long-term resilience of Manchester Township's water system.

By investing in critical water infrastructure, Manchester Township is taking proactive steps to maintain safe, dependable drinking water service for its community.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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Manchester Township Well 10 Replacement

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