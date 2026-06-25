CANOPY BRANDS ACQUIRES KEY-BAK, ADDING AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL IN RETRACTABLE DEVICES

For over 75 years, Key-Bak has kept essentials close – the next stage of growth will expand their reach across markets

Key-Bak has built a precision-driven operation with strong leadership and a trusted reputation. This partnership with Canopy creates opportunities to increase distribution and accelerate innovation.” — Brian Colton

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Brands adds a new key business unit with the acquisition of Key-Bak, a U.S. manufacturer and global leader of retractable devices. This marks another step in Canopy’s journey to become the best home for the world’s mightiest small companies.Key-Bak is best known for its namesake keychain, a retractable reel invented in 1948 to prevent injuries in the railroad industry. Today, they provide secure access for hundreds of items from keys and badges to tools and gadgets with millions of units in use worldwide. Key-Bak retractable devices are used by professionals from custodial services, skilled trades and the armed forces to school systems and healthcare facilities. Outdoor enthusiasts, students and travelers also use Key-Bak retractable reels to keep everyday carry items within reach.Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands, said, “Key-Bak has built a precision-driven operation with strong leadership and a trusted reputation. This partnership with Canopy strengthens their position in the market with opportunities to increase distribution and accelerate innovation.”“Key-Bak has always been driven by a powerful entrepreneurial spirit,” added Michael Winegar, President of Key-Bak. “Joining Canopy Brands will amplify what’s in our DNA with an increased pace for development and a new clarity of vision.”Key-Bak will consolidate growth under the more recognizable Key-Bak brand, retiring the West Coast Corporation name, with continued operations in Ontario, California under the existing leadership team. As part of Canopy Brands, the company will benefit from shared expertise across technology, marketing, human resources and operations while maintaining the autonomy that is key to customer responsiveness.The acquisition further advances Canopy Brands’ strategy to build a family of specialized companies that are world leaders in what they do best, strengthened by long-term investment, strategic planning and collaboration across brands.For more information, visit www.canopybrands.us and www.keybak.com About Canopy BrandsCanopy Brands’ mission is to be the best home for the world’s mightiest small companies. We unlock long-term potential by empowering teams, improving decision-making and ensuring the right resources are in place for sustained growth. Our brands solve challenges across industries from construction, manufacturing and utilities to security, marine and residential – generating more than $200 million in revenue by supporting the essential systems that build and maintain modern life.

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