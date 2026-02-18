CANOPY BRANDS EXPANDS INDUSTRIAL FABRICATION CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF DIXIE METAL PRODUCTS

Canopy Acquires Dixie Metal Products

Partnership strengthens Canopy’s presence in utility and infrastructure markets and expands in-house engineered metal fabrication

Dixie exemplifies the kind of company we seek to partner with—deeply capable, respected in its markets and built on craftsmanship and accountability.” — Brian Colton

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Brands continues its journey to become the best home for the world’s mightiest small companies with the acquisition of Dixie Metal Products (“Dixie”), a leading manufacturer of engineered metal solutions serving utility, infrastructure and industrial markets.Founded 60 years ago and headquartered in Ocala, Florida, Dixie specializes in steel and aluminum components and vertical access systems serving power substations, electrical networks and water management facilities, earning a reputation for quality, reliability and long-standing customer relationships. The company’s capabilities span product design, precision fabrication, welding and assembly, supporting both engineered-to-order and repeat production programs.Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands, said, “Dixie exemplifies the kind of company we seek to partner with—deeply capable, respected in its markets and built on craftsmanship and accountability. We look forward to supporting the team with resources to accelerate growth and leverage their capabilities to internalize fabrication for sister companies.”Philip Schnorr, the second-generation owner of Dixie Metal Products, added, “We conducted a broad search to identify the right long-term owner for Dixie. We expect Canopy will be a thoughtful steward of the business and provide continuity for our employees and customers.”Dave Carroll, President of Dixie Metal Products, stated, “We are excited about the future as part of the Canopy family. Meaningful investment in people, equipment and technology is already underway. With Canopy’s support, we are focused on improving throughput and execution while positioning the business for its next chapter of growth.”Dixie will continue to operate from its Ocala facility with its existing leadership team in place. As part of Canopy Brands, the company will gain access to shared resources across finance, operations, technology and strategic planning while maintaining local autonomy.The acquisition further advances Canopy Brands’ strategy of building an enduring portfolio of specialized industrial businesses that benefit from long-term ownership, disciplined capital allocation and collaborative support across the platform. For more information, visit www.canopybrands.us and www.dixiemetals.com About Canopy BrandsCanopy Brands is building something that matters – a family of exceptional, specialized companies that solve critical industry challenges. We seek partners that can be world leaders at what they do best. Then we unlock long-term potential by empowering teams, improving decision-making and ensuring the right resources are in place for sustained growth. Canopy currently offers more than 7,000 products and services spanning fall protection, suspended and permanent access, confined space, powered lifts, waterfront infrastructure, municipal plant equipment and utility components. And we’re just getting started.

