GALAXY LIFTS RAISES THE ROOF WITH ACQUISITION OF MAJIC STAIRS

Galaxy Lifts Acquired Majic Stairs

Patented motorized stairs and attic lifts extend Galaxy’s home access expertise

Its patented products make attic access and storage safer and easier, and they fit naturally with Galaxy’s expertise in motorized access.” — Jason Hestekin

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galaxy Lifts, a leading manufacturer of outdoor cargo and passenger lifts, has acquired Majic Stairs, an Ocala, Florida-based designer and manufacturer of patented motorized attic access and storage systems. Galaxy Lifts is a division of Canopy Brands.Founded in 2016, Majic Stairs developed a fully automated, retractable staircase that replaces the traditional pull-down attic ladder with a walkable stair system featuring dual handrails and an attic safety railing. Its complementary Majic Attic Lift raises and lowers heavy items between the attic and the space below, reducing the need to carry bulky objects up and down a ladder.Made in the United States, Majic Stairs products serve homeowners, contractors and builders throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.“Majic Stairs solves a familiar problem in a fundamentally better way,” said Jason Hestekin, President of Galaxy Lifts. “Its patented products make attic access and storage safer and easier, and they fit naturally with Galaxy’s expertise in motorized access.”“We built Majic Stairs around a simple idea: getting into an attic and moving items in and out should not require a risky ladder or heavy lifting,” added Steve Corun, General Manager of Majic Stairs. “Galaxy and Canopy share our commitment to safety, quality and practical innovation. Their experience and resources will help us build on our momentum.”Majic Stairs has grown largely through customer referrals, word of mouth and a strong reputation for product quality and service. As part of Galaxy Lifts, the company will accelerate investment in product development and digital marketing, strengthen contractor and builder support and expand its operating capabilities.The acquisition further advances Canopy Brands’ strategy of partnering with differentiated, category-leading companies and supporting their continued growth through long-term investment, strategic planning and collaboration across brands.For more information, visit www.galaxylifts.com www.majicstairsinc.com , and www.canopybrands.us About Canopy BrandsCanopy Brands’ mission is to be the best home for the world’s mightiest small companies. We unlock long-term potential by empowering teams, improving decision-making and ensuring the right resources are in place for sustained growth. Our brands solve challenges across industries from construction, manufacturing and utilities to security, marine and residential markets. Together, they generate more than $200 million in annual revenue by supporting the essential systems that build and maintain modern life.

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