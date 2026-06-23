Discover VA research opportunities for students 

Since its inception in 1925, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) research program has remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing medical and scientific knowledge to benefit Veterans and all Americans. VA’s researchers are instrumental in translating science into actionable solutions that ensure our medical practices are safe, effective and Veteran-centered.

For students, residents and early career physicians, the opportunity to be at the forefront of research and development is a key factor in their decision to join VA. Our clinicians and research teams work closely to develop innovative care solutions, and the next generation of providers is leading the way in exploring new ways to serve Veterans.

A global leader in research and development

From discovering the connection between sunlight and skin cancer in 1933 to developing an implanted brain-computer interface to help paralyzed Veterans type in 2026, VA has always been a pioneer in medical research and innovation. VA has had three Nobel Prize-winning researchers in its ranks, along with recipients of seven Lasker awards and numerous other national and international honors. A majority of VA researchers also provide direct patient care within the VA system, giving them firsthand insight into Veterans’ health needs.

VA research fosters dynamic collaborations with its university partners, other federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and private industry—furthering the program’s impact on the health of Veterans and the nation.

Opportunities for students and early career physicians

Medical students and early career physicians are looking for more than just a job; they want the opportunity to learn, grow and contribute to cutting-edge research that will improve lives. VA offers opportunities for the next generation of clinicians to participate in clinical trials and research projects that support high-quality care for Veterans and their loved ones. Some of these opportunities include:

Big Data Scientist Training Enhancement Program (BD-STEP): BD-STEP is a fellowship program that uses data science to advance research and patient care. It matches postdoctoral researchers with a degree in computer science, physical science or another related discipline with VA medical centers across the country to leverage VA data systems, supporting clinically-relevant, year-long training and research opportunities.

Advanced Platform Technology (APT) Center: Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the APT Center offers year-round opportunities for both graduate and undergraduate students to join academic, STEM-focused research programs. From internships and co-ops to part-time research positions during the school year, the APT Center offers a variety of opportunities for students to learn through immersive hands-on experiences with our investigators.

VA Center of Excellence Research Program (VA-CERP) Internship: VA-CERP is a two-semester research internship for students entering their junior or senior year at Baylor University or Tarleton State University. The program is designed to help students gain research experience in a clinical setting and prepare for graduate school, medical school or post-baccalaureate careers.

Student Volunteer Program: Student volunteers are an important part of each VA medical center’s treatment team. In this program, high-school students at VA medical centers across the country receive valuable experience and training which benefit them in applying for college and jobs. Students have the option to focus on research opportunities, as well as other services and specialties.

In addition to the above programs, VA offers a host of research opportunities for residents and physicians, many of whom participate in research projects while also performing clinical duties at medical centers across the country.

Join our team

Learn more about rewarding opportunities for medical students and early career clinicians to serve Veterans on VA Careers.