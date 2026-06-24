Independence Day Holiday Schedule
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 24, 2026) – Charlotte County Government offices and facilities will follow these schedules on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day:
Charlotte County government business offices:
Charlotte County Administration Center – Closed.
Tax Collector locations – Closed July 2-3
Supervisor of Elections – Closed.
Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller – Closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
The Utilities Department (water and sewer) customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill electronically at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/MyUtilityBill. You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.
Transfer stations (both West County and Mid-County) – Open normal hours July 3, Closed July 4
Zemel Road Landfill – Open regular hours July 3, Closed July 4
Charlotte County Transit – Closed.
All Human Services Offices – Closed.
Fire & EMS Headquarters – Closed. All Fire stations will be open.
Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.
Charlotte County UF/IFAS Office – Closed.
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services Offices – Closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.
Libraries:
Mid-County Regional Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.
Port Charlotte Public Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.
Englewood Charlotte Public Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.
Punta Gorda Charlotte Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.
Centennial Park Curbside Pickup – Closed.
Skate Parks:
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – Closed.
Recreation Centers:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Centennial Park Recreation Center – Open July 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Remains Closed.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
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