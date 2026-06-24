Independence Day Holiday Schedule

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 24, 2026) – Charlotte County Government offices and facilities will follow these schedules on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day:

Charlotte County government business offices:

Charlotte County Administration Center – Closed.

Tax Collector locations – Closed July 2-3

Supervisor of Elections – Closed.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller – Closed.

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.

The Utilities Department (water and sewer) customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill electronically at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/MyUtilityBill. You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.

Garbage collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.

Transfer stations (both West County and Mid-County) – Open normal hours July 3, Closed July 4

Zemel Road Landfill – Open regular hours July 3, Closed July 4

Charlotte County Transit – Closed.

All Human Services Offices – Closed.

Fire & EMS Headquarters – Closed. All Fire stations will be open.

Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.

Charlotte County UF/IFAS Office – Closed.

Charlotte County Libraries and History Services Offices – Closed.

Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.

Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.

Libraries:

Mid-County Regional Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.

Port Charlotte Public Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.

Englewood Charlotte Public Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.

Punta Gorda Charlotte Library – Open July 3, closed July 4.

Centennial Park Curbside Pickup – Closed.

Skate Parks:

Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.

J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – Closed.

Recreation Centers:

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Centennial Park Recreation Center – Open July 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Remains Closed.

South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tringali Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed July 3, open July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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