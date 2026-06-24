Hodge Compressor HTM Series Approved for Georgia Made® Program

Hodge Compressor announces Georgia Made® program approval for its HTM Series compressors, highlighting Georgia-based engineering, assembly, light manufacturing, and quality control.

Built in Georgia. Built by Hodge. Built to Last.

Georgia Made is more than a label to us. It represents pride, accountability, craftsmanship, and our commitment to building a better compressor right here in Georgia.” — Founder & CEO of Hodge Industrial Technologies and Hodge Compressor

HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hodge Compressor announced today that its HTM Series compressors have been approved for the Georgia Madeprogram, marking another major milestone in the company’s continued investment in Georgia-based assembly, light manufacturing, and compressed air equipment production.For Hodge Compressor, the approval reflects the company’s growing commitment to building a stronger, more controlled, and more accountable production process from its operations in Hoschton, Georgia.The approval comes as Hodge Compressor launches its U.S.-based assembly and light manufacturing factory in Hoschton, where the company will support final assembly, functional testing, quality control, and select manufacturing and fabrication processes for its HTM rotary screw compressor product lines.“This approval is bigger than a label on a machine,” said Morty Hodge, Founder and CEO of Hodge Industrial Technologies and Hodge Compressor. “It represents our commitment to building something meaningful right here in Georgia — a company that creates jobs, strengthens American manufacturing, and gives customers a compressor they can believe in. Our goal has never been to be just another compressor brand. Our goal is to raise the standard for reliability, accountability, and customer confidence in this industry.”The Hodge Compressor HTM Series is designed for industrial compressed air applications and is part of the company’s broader mission to deliver reliable, serviceable, and high-value rotary screw compressors backed by strong customer support and Forever Warranty protection.Hodge Compressor is prioritizing components made in the USA while supplementing with globally sourced, best-in-class components as needed. At the same time, the company is increasing the amount of value-added work performed in Georgia. This includes engineering, structured assembly processes, building electrical panels, CNC machining, hose manufacturing, sheetmetal fabrication, painting, product testing, inspection, and quality assurance performed by the company’s U.S.-based team.“Georgia Made represents pride, ownership, and craftsmanship,” Hodge said. “For our team, it is a reminder that every wire we terminate, every hose we build, every component we inspect, and every compressor we ship carries our name on it. That matters to us, and it matters to the customers who depend on our equipment every day.”Hodge Compressor has earned attention for its commitment to reliability and customer confidence, including creating the "Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry", featuring a Forever Warranty on all airends, 5 year bumper-to-bumper, and extended warranty protection on major compressor components.The Georgia Madeapproval for the HTM Series further strengthens Hodge Compressor’s position as a growing equipment manufacturer with a long-term commitment to domestic operations, product quality, and customer support.Hodge Compressor expects to continue expanding its Georgia-based assembly and light manufacturing capabilities as additional processes, products, and quality systems are brought into the Hoschton operation.About Hodge CompressorHodge Compressor designs and engineers rotary screw air compressors and compressed air equipment in Georgia. Operating as a sister company to Hodge Industrial Technologies, Hodge Compressor is known for innovative product designs, exceptional reliability, and the Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry. The company sells exclusively through its own network of U.S. branches and continues to invest in domestic operations, quality systems, and customer support.

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