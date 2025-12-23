Hodge Compressor to Launch U.S.-Based Assembly and Light Manufacturing Factory in Georgia in Late Q2 2026

"The Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry"

New Hoschton, GA factory will support final assembly, testing, light manufacturing, and create new U.S. jobs

U.S.-based assembly and light manufacturing give us direct oversight of the most critical stages of the process.” — Morty Hodge, Founder and CEO, Hodge Compressor

HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hodge Compressor announced today that it will launch a U.S.-based assembly and light manufacturing factory in Hoschton, Georgia beginning in late Q2 2026, further strengthening its control over product quality, consistency, and long-term reliability while creating new skilled jobs in the United States.The factory will support final assembly, testing, select component fabrication, machining, and quality control for HTM and HB series rotary screw compressors ranging from 7.5 horsepower up to 50 horsepower prior to shipment.Hodge Compressor will continue to source best-in-class components from leading suppliers around the world, including Canada, Mexico, China, Italy, Germany, and Turkey. These components will be delivered to the Hoschton factory, where final assembly, functional testing, and quality control will be performed. In addition, the facility will support in-house fabrication and machining of select components as part of the company’s light manufacturing operations.Founded nearly six years ago, Hodge Compressor has earned a reputation for engineering excellence and reliability across its growing national footprint. The company backs its equipment with the Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry, including a Forever Warranty on all airends and a five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty on its compressors.“Offering the Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry requires total confidence in how a product is built,” said Morty Hodge, Founder and CEO of Hodge Compressor. “By sourcing best-in-class components globally and performing final assembly, testing, and light manufacturing in the United States, we gain direct oversight of the most critical stages of the build process. Just as importantly, this investment allows us to create new skilled jobs in the United States while continuing to raise the bar for quality and accountability.”Compressors will continue to be designed and engineered in the United States with globally sourced components. The Hoschton factory represents a strategic investment in localized operations, enabling tighter quality control, supporting domestic job growth, and laying the foundation for future expansion of assembly, fabrication, and machining capabilities.The factory will operate as a structured, repeatable production environment and is designed to scale over time as additional product lines and light-manufactured components are brought into the operation.Hodge Compressor expects phased implementation of the Hoschton factory to begin in late Q2 2026, with additional updates to be released as the initiative progresses.About Hodge CompressorHodge Compressor designs and engineers rotary screw air compressors and compressed air equipment in Atlanta, Georgia. Operating as a sister company to Hodge Industrial Technologies, Hodge Compressor is known for its innovative product designs, exceptional reliability, and the Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry, including a Forever Warranty on all airends. The company sells exclusively through its own network of U.S. branches and continues to invest in domestic operations, quality systems, and customer support.Media Contact:Hodge CompressorMarketing Department📧 marketing@hodgecompressor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.