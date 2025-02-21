Hodge Industrial Technologies Announces Promotion of Greg Smith to Chief Operating Officer

Hodge Industrial Technologies Names New COO

HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hodge Industrial Technologies is pleased to announce the promotion of Greg Smith from Director of Operations to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Greg will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at achieving our mission: to learn to scale and dominate in new markets while maintaining our culture and financial strength by 12/25/2025.“Our vision is built upon our purpose, core values, and mission—and Greg has been a key contributor to shaping that vision,” said Morty Hodge, CEO of Hodge Industrial Technologies. “Greg has consistently demonstrated the qualities of a servant leader. His leadership, emotional intelligence, and strategic insight make him the ideal person to drive our company’s growth into the future.”In his expanded role as COO, Mr. Smith will leverage his proven track record of operational excellence to lead initiatives that enhance both financial performance and operational efficiency, while nurturing the collaborative and innovative culture that has underpinned our success. By seamlessly integrating strategic planning with day-to-day operations, he will ensure that our teams remain agile and empowered to meet evolving market demands.Hodge Industrial Technologies currently operates branches in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. The company is also excited to announce the upcoming opening of a new eighth branch later this year, with the location to be revealed soon—a testament to our continued commitment to growth and market leadership.Under Greg Smith’s leadership as COO, Hodge Industrial Technologies will continue to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that provide real peace of mind to our customers, while staying true to the values that have shaped our success. This strategic appointment marks an important milestone in our journey as we balance robust operational performance with dynamic, forward-looking strategies to secure our future in new markets.For further information, please contact:Beth Ann HodgesMarketing Manager, Hodge Industrial Technologiesbethann@hodgeindustrial.com | 404-551-5456

