PDQ Helps IT Teams Create Custom Packages Faster With AI Assistance

New package builder assistant turns plain-English deployment requests into package drafts that admins can review, modify, and apply

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ today announced a new AI-assisted package builder that helps IT teams create better custom deployment packages faster.

Readying a new software or tool update for org-wide distribution is cumbersome and repetitive. Sysadmins regularly need to track down dependencies, update hidden parameters, and make end-user updates appear seamless.

Now available in early access, the package builder assistant lets admins describe what they want to deploy in plain English and generates a package draft with scripts, steps, and parameters for review. The package assistant is designed specifically for package creation in PDQ, helping admins turn deployment intent into structured package drafts without leaving their deployment workflow.

IT teams regularly rely on PDQ’s 750+ hand-built software packages that are scanned, tested, silently deployable, and just work. But 86% of admins using PDQ still have at least one custom package that they use to deploy niche software, proprietary applications, custom scripts, and tools that are not available in the Package Library. Custom software often comes with unique installer requirements, undocumented silent parameters, or environment specific steps. The package assistant helps admins account for those variables faster while keeping them in control of review and validation.

The AI-assisted package builder combines PDQ package-building expertise into a simple tool that reduces manual work while keeping admins in control. Admins can review the generated package draft, modify scripts, steps, and parameters, and apply changes before using the package in their environment.

“IT teams are expected to move quickly, but package creation still requires a lot of time, testing, and specialized knowledge,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “Package builder assistant is designed to help admins get to a working draft faster without giving up the review and control they need before anything reaches their environment.”

The new capability is designed to keep package creation inside PDQ instead of requiring admins to bounce between documentation, forums, external AI tools, and the deployment workflow. By helping translate intent into structured package drafts, PDQ reduces packaging friction for teams working with niche, custom, or poorly documented software.

The package builder assistant is available in early access on Basic, Plus, and Premium plans.

The release marks a foundational step toward broader AI-assisted workflows in PDQ. For more information, visit pdq.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the package builder assistant?

The PDQ package builder assistant is an AI-assisted capability that helps admins create custom deployment packages faster. Admins can describe what they want to deploy in plain English, and the package builder assistant generates a package draft with scripts, steps, and parameters for review.

Is the package builder assistant generally available?

PDQ’s package builder assistant is currently available in early access. During the early access period, it's completely free to use.

Which plans include the package builder assistant?

The package builder assistant is available in PDQ’s Basic, Plus, and Premium plans. AI credit amounts vary by plan.

Does the package builder assistant deploy software automatically?

No. PDQ’s package builder assistant generates package drafts for admins to review, modify, and apply. It does not automatically deploy software or execute changes.

What kinds of packages can it help create?

PDQ’s package builder assistant is especially useful for niche software, proprietary applications, custom scripts, and software that is not available in the Package Library.

Can I opt out of using the package builder assistant?

Yes, PDQ users can opt out within Settings.

How does the package assistant create package drafts?

The package assistant helps translate deployment requests into package drafts by researching software requirements, generating package steps and scripts, validating package structure, and presenting recommendations for the admin to review. Admins remain fully in control of reviewing and approving all package drafts.

How does this help IT teams?

The PDQ package builder assistant helps reduce the trial and error involved in custom package creation. It can help admins move from an idea to a package draft faster, with fewer manual steps and less time spent hunting for parameters or troubleshooting silent installs.

Does this replace admin review or validation?

No. The PDQ package builder assistant is designed to assist admins, not replace them. Admins remain responsible for reviewing, validating, modifying, and approving packages before use.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ's suite of autonomous endpoint management products covers patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ serves over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support. Learn more at pdq.com.

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