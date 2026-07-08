PDQ Helps IT Teams Act Faster Across Windows Updates, macOS Apps, Reboots, and Device Enrollment

New Windows update visibility, macOS Package Library support, easy reboot, and agent installation help IT teams simplify everyday endpoint management

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ today announced new capabilities that give IT teams more control across their environments without adding complexity. The latest updates make PDQ more complete and easier to use, helping admins see Windows update status clearly, deploy and automate patching for macOS software, reboot devices directly, and enroll new devices faster.

The latest updates let sysadmins:

• See device health, deployment status, and vulnerability trends at a glance with a new insights dashboard

• Identify missing Windows updates and affected devices more easily

• Deploy and automate patching for macOS apps from the PDQ Package Library

• Reboot individual devices or groups directly from PDQ

• Enroll VPN-connected Windows devices faster with a lightweight agent installer application

Together, these updates help IT teams manage Windows and macOS devices from more familiar workflows, reduce manual effort, and act faster when devices need attention.

“IT teams don’t need more complexity. They need tools that help them see what’s happening, take action quickly, and keep work moving,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “This release gives teams more practical control across everyday endpoint management workflows, from Windows updates and macOS software deployment to reboots and device enrollment.”

Insights Dashboard

PDQ's new dashboard shows a visual summary of key statistics and graphs, highlighting useful at-a-glance information on the state of sysadmins’ environments. Datapoints include devices that have been offline for 7+ days, devices with less than 20% disk space remaining, devices needing a reboot, a view of successful versus failed deployments, an overview of active, resolved, or new vulnerabilities, and more.

Windows Update Visibility

PDQ now gives IT teams clearer visibility into missing Windows updates without leaving PDQ or manually building custom reports. Admins can identify missing KBs, understand which devices are affected, and install updates directly from a dedicated Windows Updates view. This helps teams spot gaps faster and take action with less guesswork.

macOS Package Library Support

PDQ now supports macOS apps in the Package Library, making it easier for IT teams to manage Windows and macOS software from the same deployment workflow. Teams can deploy and automate software across both operating systems using the same Package Library and workflows they already use today. This initial macOS release includes 15 apps, with more to follow, while PDQ’s Windows Package Library continues to grow with more than 700 packages now available.

Easy Reboot

The new easy reboot capability lets IT teams restart devices directly from PDQ without creating scripts, commands, or custom packages. Admins can reboot individual devices or entire groups, giving them a faster way to complete maintenance, resolve issues, and keep devices up to date.

Agent Installer Application

The new agent installer application helps new customers get devices enrolled in PDQ faster. IT teams can deploy the PDQ agent to multiple VPN-connected Windows devices using a lightweight desktop application, even if they do not already have deployment infrastructure in place.

The summer release reflects PDQ’s continued investment in making endpoint management simpler, faster, and more effective for IT teams managing Windows and macOS environments. For more information, visit pdq.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is included in this PDQ release?

This release includes a new insights dashboard view, Windows update visibility, macOS Package Library support, easy reboot, and a new agent installer application.

How does this release give IT teams more control with less complexity?

The latest updates bring more common endpoint management workflows directly into PDQ. IT teams can see a bird’s eye view of key statuses of their environment, assess Windows update status more clearly, deploy and automate macOS software patching, reboot devices directly, and enroll devices faster.

Can IT teams now manage macOS software in PDQ?

Yes. PDQ now supports macOS apps in the Package Library, making it easier to deploy and automate patching for macOS software alongside existing Windows workflows.

What does Windows update visibility add to PDQ?

Windows update visibility gives admins a clearer view of update status across their environment, helping them identify missing updates and take action faster.

What is easy reboot?

Easy reboot lets IT teams restart devices in a click without building scripts, commands, or custom packages.

Who benefits from the new agent installer application?

The new agent installer application is especially useful for new customers who need a faster way to enroll devices in PDQ, particularly when they do not already have deployment infrastructure in place.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ's suite of autonomous endpoint management products covers patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ serves over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support. Learn more at pdq.com.

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