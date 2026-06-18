PDQ Opens Nominations for Second Annual Sysadmin Hall of Fame

Five IT professionals will be inducted into the 2026 class as nominations remain open through July 10

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, a leading provider of endpoint management solutions for IT professionals, today announced that nominations are now open for the second annual PDQ Sysadmin Hall of Fame, a recognition program created to celebrate the system administrators whose expertise, dedication, and behind-the-scenes work keep organizations running.

Following a successful inaugural year that generated more than 100 nominations from across the IT community, the PDQ Sysadmin Hall of Fame will induct five additional system administrators into its 2026 class. Nominations opened June 15 and will remain open through July 10, 2026.

The program recognizes system administrators who demonstrate technical excellence, leadership, and meaningful impact within their organizations and communities. Colleagues, managers, peers, and self-nominees are all eligible to participate.

"System administrators are responsible for some of the most important work happening inside modern organizations, yet much of what they do goes unseen," said Dan Cook, CEO of PDQ. "The Sysadmin Hall of Fame exists to celebrate the professionals who solve difficult problems, support their teams, and make everyone else's jobs easier. We're excited to recognize another class of outstanding IT professionals this year."

Each of the five inductees will receive a custom Hall of Fame trophy, recognition on the PDQ Sysadmin Hall of Fame website, and exclusive PDQ swag. Individuals who submit nominations will also receive commemorative PDQ swag.

The 2026 inductees will be announced during a special Hall of Fame edition of PDQ Live on July 30, 2026. The webcast will celebrate the accomplishments of the selected inductees and highlight the stories behind their contributions to the IT profession.

"One of the things that made last year's Hall of Fame so meaningful was the quality of the nominations," Cook added. "We heard stories about mentorship, innovation, leadership, and countless moments where sysadmins stepped up when their organizations needed them most. We look forward to hearing more of those stories this year."

PDQ encourages organizations and IT professionals everywhere to nominate the system administrators who make a difference every day, whether through technical expertise, service to their teams, or contributions to the broader IT community.

Nominations for the 2026 PDQ Sysadmin Hall of Fame are open now and can be submitted through July 10, 2026.

For additional information or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.pdq.com/system-administrator-appreciation-day/.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ's suite of autonomous endpoint management products covers patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ serves over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support. Learn more at pdq.com.

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