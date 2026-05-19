PDQ Connect Launches MSP-Focused Endpoint Management Capabilities

New multitenancy, package reuse, scripting, and integration capabilities help MSPs reduce manual work across client environments

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ today announced a major expansion for managed service providers, including multitenant architecture, centralized user management, reusable packages, and global deployment scripts. The company also added integrations with Freshworks, Jira, and Zapier, with more, such as HaloPSA, on the way.

Multitenant architecture and centralized user management let MSPs oversee client environments from a single place, without toggling between disconnected systems. Reusable packages, deployment automation, and global deployment scripts reduce the manual work of applying consistent configurations across clients, helping MSPs save time and preserve margins.

Together, these updates let MSPs turn endpoint management into a more repeatable, scalable service. By standardizing common deployment workflows and reducing opportunities for error, PDQ helps technicians spend less time on routine maintenance and more time resolving client issues, improving service quality without adding operational overhead.

"MSPs have always been a core part of who uses PDQ, and we've been deliberate about building for how they actually work," said Dan Cook, CEO of PDQ. "These aren't bolt-on features. They're the result of listening to MSPs tell us what gets in the way of running a tight operation, and building to remove those blockers."

Emily Glass, newly appointed to PDQ's Board of Directors, combines strategic execution with deep knowledge of the MSP market to accelerate focused product innovation. She sees the product direction as more than incremental.

"The addition of multitenancy allows MSPs to protect clients at scale. When the threat landscape moves this fast, purpose-built tools are the only way to ensure operational security. PDQ remains hyper-focused on patching, vulnerability management, and automation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of emerging security threats."

Current MSP customers are already seeing the benefits. One PDQ MSP customer reported a 25% increase in profit since switching to PDQ. Another has maintained a 95% patch compliance rate across thousands of devices. PDQ is building on that momentum with roadmap investments in HaloPSA integration, Windows OS patching, reboot management, software policies, and macOS management enhancements. Together, these updates will help MSPs manage more devices, support more clients, and scale service delivery faster.

For more information about PDQ for MSPs, visit pdq.com/use-case/msp/

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ's suite of autonomous endpoint management products covers patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ serves over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.