Bureau / Program: Maine Natural Areas Program, Maine Forest Service
Date: June 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Patten Lumbermen's Museum, 61 Shin Pond Rd, Patten
Event Type: Workshop/Training

If you are a forester, landowner, outdoor recreationist, or logger who is looking to take an active role in the identification and control of invasive plants on your property, this FREE course is for you!

Topics Covered:

  • Cost-Share Program to help Invasive Plant Management
  • Invasive Plant Identification
  • Integrated Management & Control Options
  • Impacts of Invasive Plants
  • Ways to Mitigate/Prevent Spread

Lunch is included and space is limited

Credits:

BPC & SAF credits will be offered

Contact Name: Lauren Ouellette
Contact Phone: 207-441-3817
Contact Email: lauren.ouellette@maine.gov
Co-Sponsor: Maine Forest Service, Maine Natural Areas Program, Patten Lumbermen's Museum, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Southern Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, Patten Area Outdoors