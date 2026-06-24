Invasive Plant Workshop - Patten
Bureau / Program: Maine Natural Areas Program, Maine Forest Service
Date: June 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Patten Lumbermen's Museum, 61 Shin Pond Rd, Patten
Event Type: Workshop/Training
If you are a forester, landowner, outdoor recreationist, or logger who is looking to take an active role in the identification and control of invasive plants on your property, this FREE course is for you!
Topics Covered:
- Cost-Share Program to help Invasive Plant Management
- Invasive Plant Identification
- Integrated Management & Control Options
- Impacts of Invasive Plants
- Ways to Mitigate/Prevent Spread
Lunch is included and space is limited
Credits:
BPC & SAF credits will be offered
Contact Name: Lauren Ouellette
Contact Phone: 207-441-3817
Contact Email: lauren.ouellette@maine.gov
Co-Sponsor: Maine Forest Service, Maine Natural Areas Program, Patten Lumbermen's Museum, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Southern Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, Patten Area Outdoors
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.