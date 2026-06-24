Bureau / Program: Maine Natural Areas Program, Maine Forest Service

Date: June 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Patten Lumbermen's Museum, 61 Shin Pond Rd, Patten

Event Type: Workshop/Training

If you are a forester, landowner, outdoor recreationist, or logger who is looking to take an active role in the identification and control of invasive plants on your property, this FREE course is for you!

Topics Covered:

Cost-Share Program to help Invasive Plant Management

Invasive Plant Identification

Integrated Management & Control Options

Impacts of Invasive Plants

Ways to Mitigate/Prevent Spread

Lunch is included and space is limited

Credits:

BPC & SAF credits will be offered

Contact Name: Lauren Ouellette

Contact Phone: 207-441-3817

Contact Email: lauren.ouellette@maine.gov

Co-Sponsor: Maine Forest Service, Maine Natural Areas Program, Patten Lumbermen's Museum, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Southern Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, Patten Area Outdoors

