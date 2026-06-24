New energy source discovered on Mt. Fuji

Mt. Fuji

A Taiwanese technology entrepreneur has presented experimental research that he believes could point towards an entirely new category of energy generation

We have conducted numerous experiments and found that different materials exhibit different particle properties,” — Andy Shih

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A press conference held in London last week has challenged conventional assumptions about how energy may be produced in the future.Last Thursday, to a room full of journalists, Andy Shih, founder and chief technology officer of LumiFusion Green Energy Tech Innovation Co, demonstrated what he described as measurable thermal and electromagnetic effects generated from natural materials through a process linked to what he calls “consciousness particles.”The demonstration, witnessed by sceptical members of the media, utilised Narda FieldMan electromagnetic field measurement equipment alongside thermal monitoring devices to record changes associated with the process.Shih argues that the phenomenon differs fundamentally from established energy technologies, including fossil fuels, solar, wind and battery-based systems. Instead, he suggests it may represent an unexplored mechanism that could expand future energy research.“We have conducted numerous experiments and found that different materials exhibit different particle properties,” Shih said. “The measurable effects we have observed suggest there may be opportunities to explore new mechanisms for generating energy.”The work centres on natural materials, including volcanic rock sourced from the Mount Fuji region, which Shih claims displays unusual characteristics during testing.While the underlying theory remains highly speculative and awaits independent verification, Shih believes the findings warrant further investigation by the scientific community.LumiFusion is now seeking partnerships with universities, materials science organisations and technology companies to examine the phenomenon and assess its potential applications.The announcement comes amid growing global interest in breakthrough energy technologies capable of supplementing existing renewable and low-carbon systems as nations pursue long-term energy security and decarbonisation goals.Source: LumiFusion Green Energy Tech Innovation Co.

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