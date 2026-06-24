Taiwanese futurist claims consciousness could hold the key to a greener world

Mr Shih presenting his findings

CTO puts forward a provocative new theory that links consciousness with energy generation.

Our work begins from the observation that many aspects of modern physics remain only partially understood,” — Andy Shih

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world searches for cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy, a Taiwanese researcher has presented a bold new theory asking the question: 'What if consciousness is not simply observing the world — but interacting with it?'At a press conference in central London last week, Andy Shih, founder and chief technology officer of LumiFusion Green Energy Tech Innovation Co, claimed experimental work conducted by his team has produced measurable heat and electromagnetic effects using naturally occurring materials, without relying on conventional fuels or renewable energy technologies.During a demonstration for journalists, thermal monitoring equipment and electromagnetic field measurement devices recorded changes associated with the process, which Shih attributes to interactions involving what he terms “consciousness particles.”The theory remains outside mainstream scientific understanding, but Shih believes it could eventually inspire new approaches to sustainable energy production.“Our work begins from the observation that many aspects of modern physics remain only partially understood,” he said.The experiments focus on natural materials, including volcanic rock from the Mount Fuji region, which Shih says exhibits unique properties.If independently validated, the concept could add a new dimension to ongoing efforts to identify environmentally friendly energy technologies that reduce dependence on finite resources and carbon-intensive systems.LumiFusion is seeking collaboration with academic institutions, materials scientists and industry partners to further investigate the phenomenon.While many scientists would likely approach the claims with caution, the research highlights how the search for future green technologies continues to extend beyond conventional boundaries.Source: LumiFusion Green Energy Tech Innovation Co.

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