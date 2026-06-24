Taiwanese CTO offers research funding to explore bold new particle hypothesis

Andy Shih

Could consciousness hold the key to a greener age?

Our research suggests that certain volcanic materials display characteristics that differ significantly from conventional approaches to energy generation,” — Andy Shih

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Taiwanese researcher has unveiled experimental findings that he says support the existence of previously unidentified “consciousness particles”, a hypothesis he believes could have implications for both physics and energy research.Andy Shih, founder and chief technology officer of LumiFusion Green Energy Tech Innovation Co, presented results from a series of experiments involving natural materials and electromagnetic field measurements, claiming the tests revealed measurable thermal and electromagnetic effects not fully explained by conventional models.Using Narda FieldMan electromagnetic monitoring equipment and thermal sensors, Shih demonstrated what he described as evidence of particle interactions associated with consciousness.The research enters a long-running scientific and philosophical debate over the nature of consciousness and whether it is solely a product of brain activity or a more fundamental feature of reality.Shih cited thinkers including Roger Penrose, David Chalmers, Christof Koch, Bernardo Kastrup, Rupert Sheldrake and Federico Faggin as contributors to broader discussions surrounding consciousness and physics.“Our research suggests that certain volcanic materials display characteristics that differ significantly from conventional approaches to energy generation,” Shih said.Although the hypothesis remains unverified by the wider scientific community, Shih argues that history demonstrates how scientific understanding evolves as new phenomena are discovered and investigated, citing advances such as the Higgs boson and gravitational wave detection.LumiFusion is now seeking partnerships with researchers and materials science organisations to conduct further studies and evaluate the findings through broader scientific scrutiny.Media ContactShona Sibary+44 7979 507288shona@batteriesinternational.comSource: LumiFusion Green Energy Tech Innovation Co.

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