Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with a true hometown celebration at America’s Potluck on Helper Main Street!

Join the fun on July 5, 2026, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM for an afternoon filled with community spirit, delicious food, and patriotic celebration in historic Helper, Utah. Bring your favorite dish to share and enjoy a potluck 250 years in the making as friends, families, and neighbors gather together to celebrate summer and America’s milestone birthday.

The festivities will feature a lively kids bike parade, fun games for all ages, tasty food, and plenty of small-town charm along Main Street. Hosted by America 250, Helper City, and SERDA, this special community gathering is the perfect way to make memories and celebrate what makes Helper such a wonderful place to call home.

Grab your red, white, and blue, bring a favorite recipe, and come be part of a celebration you will not want to miss!