Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,099 in the last 365 days.

Launch of UNESCO Open Science Platform

This platform brings together a growing collection of research outputs from UNESCO science programmes, awards and fellowship initiatives, making them easier to discover, access and explore through a single search interface. The current collection focuses primarily on publications, such as journal articles, books and reports, with additional products, such as research data, to be integrated over time. Users can access detailed metadata, identify the open access status of resources and explore impact indicators, including scholarly and patent citations. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Launch of UNESCO Open Science Platform

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.