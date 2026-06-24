Launch of UNESCO Open Science Platform

This platform brings together a growing collection of research outputs from UNESCO science programmes, awards and fellowship initiatives, making them easier to discover, access and explore through a single search interface. The current collection focuses primarily on publications, such as journal articles, books and reports, with additional products, such as research data, to be integrated over time. Users can access detailed metadata, identify the open access status of resources and explore impact indicators, including scholarly and patent citations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.