Regional collaboration strengthens education in Pacific Island countries

A key priority for Pacific Education Ministers is incorporating culture and identity in curriculum development, teacher training programs and delivery.

The Institute of Education of the University of the South Pacific (IoE-USP) has led work to embed cultural and traditional knowledge in curricula across the Pacific.

A regional workshop brought together participants from across the region to explore traditional knowledge systems and the opportunities to weave Pacific culture into mainstream education, empowering future generations with a curriculum deeply rooted in their identity.

IoE-USP is now working with seven countries to develop science and math resources that use indigenous concepts and knowledge to enrich students’ education experiences and nurture their connections to their heritage.

The Pacific Employability Transferable All-Life Skills (PETALS) framework represents a collective effort across countries to identify the values, competencies and skills, grounded in their cultures and values, that Pacific children and youth need to succeed in the 21st century.

The framework is complemented with guidance on how to embed these attributes into curriculum, teacher training and assessment.