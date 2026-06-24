UNESCO's IPDC reinforces support for independent media

A key outcome of the meeting was the review of an independent external evaluation, which reaffirmed IPDC's continued relevance and unique role in supporting media development worldwide. The evaluation highlighted the Programme's ability to connect UNESCO's global normative work with practical support for grassroots initiatives. The Bureau welcomed the findings and endorsed measures to further strengthen the Programme's impact, focus and sustainability.

The Bureau also approved targeted initiatives to advance media viability, journalism education and training, and support journalists forced into exile, through IPDC's Safe Spaces initiative.

In addition, the Bureau agreed on a proposed agenda for the 35th session of the IPDC Intergovernmental Council, the Programme's principal governing body composed of 38 UNESCO Member States, which will meet at UNESCO Headquarters in November 2026.

At a time when reliable information is increasingly vital to democratic governance, human rights and sustainable development, the meeting reaffirmed the continued importance of IPDC as UNESCO's intergovernmental mechanism for supporting free, independent and pluralistic media worldwide.