Adsterra Presents Indonesian Entertainment Website Growth Case Study

Case study | Indonesia Next payout CPM by ad format Profits by GEO

Adsterra helps Indonesian entertainment publisher scale website revenue to $8,700 monthly through a performance-focused monetization strategy.

Real publisher journeys help us understand SEA markets better. At Adsterra, we focus on building strategies that support publishers at every growth stage.” — Catherine Tarasova, Head of PR at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adsterra, a performance-focused global advertising network helping publishers maximize digital revenue through optimized ad solutions, has highlighted the success story of an Indonesian entertainment publisher who achieved significant monetization growth after implementing a tailored strategy.

CASE OVERVIEW

The case study follows Malik, a 28-year-old online entrepreneur based in Bandung, Indonesia, who built an entertainment website focused on celebrity news, television content, Korean drama updates, and trending pop culture stories. Without a technical development background, Malik grew his platform organically through search traffic and reached an average monthly revenue of $8,700 through Adsterra monetization tools, with peak monthly earnings reaching $29,000.

The publisher’s entertainment website currently generates more than 1.5 million monthly impressions, attracting visitors from Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, and other markets. The website achieved an average CPM of $3.3, with Indonesian traffic delivering CPM rates of up to $7.8.



PROJECT STORY

Malik launched his website as a passion project centred around Indonesian celebrity culture, entertainment news, television recaps, and trending topics. The platform later expanded into popular categories including Indonesian soap operas (Sinetron), Korean drama, and K-pop updates – content categories with strong engagement among younger Indonesian audiences.

The publisher's strategy relied almost entirely on organic search traffic rather than paid acquisition, making monetization efficiency more important than traffic volume growth. However, monetization became a challenge in the early stages. The publisher initially experimented with multiple CPM banner networks simultaneously, expecting that using several advertising sources would increase revenue. Instead, the approach created technical conflicts, inconsistent reporting, and limited earnings, with monthly revenue remaining below $400.

A recommendation from a fellow publisher introduced Malik to Adsterra ad network, where he discovered a more streamlined monetization approach with responsive publisher support, fast onboarding, and reliable payment processes.



ADSTERRA AD FORMATS

After joining Adsterra in mid-2025, Malik’s website was approved within minutes. Initially, Malik experimented with several monetization setups, including aggressive ad density, which negatively affected engagement and page performance. Later optimizations focused on balancing revenue and user experience, so the publisher chose Banner and Native Banner formats across key website sections.

While the initial setup generated impressions, the publisher support team helped identify further optimization opportunities. Following a strategy consultation with an account manager, Malik adjusted the website’s monetization mix by introducing Popunder alongside Native Banner placements.

The optimization resulted in a substantial increase in monetization performance. Today, Popunder advertising contributes approximately 55% of total revenue, while Native Banner formats account for the remaining 45%.

For this entertainment-focused audience, Popunder became the highest-performing format, delivering stronger monetization efficiency. The format generated CPM rates reaching approximately $10.9, while Native Banner placements maintained an average CPM of around $1.5.

According to Malik, the success came from understanding user behavior within the entertainment niche. Visitors typically arrive through search engines, read multiple articles, and browse several pages during a session creating valuable opportunities for performance-based advertising. Also, more than 85% of the website's audience accessed content through mobile devices, reflecting broader internet consumption trends across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.



REVENUE DISPERSION BY GEO (SEA)

While Indonesia remained the primary revenue source, the publisher observed similar engagement patterns among visitors from Malaysia and Singapore, demonstrating the scalability of entertainment-focused content across Southeast Asia. Adsterra’s monetization solutions enabled Malik to capitalize on traffic from multiple GEOs, with Malaysian visitors contributing competitive CPM rates of approximately $3.5.

The publisher emphasized that Adsterra allowed him to focus on optimizing one advertising ecosystem rather than managing multiple networks.



INSIGHTS FOR GROWING INDONESIAN ENTERTAINMENT WEBSITE

Based on his experience, Malik identified several key strategies that supported the growth of his entertainment platform:

1. Publish around trending moments. Entertainment audiences in Indonesia are highly responsive to breaking stories, celebrity updates, reality show developments, and viral events. Publishing quickly after a trend emerges helps capture search demand.

2. Prioritize mobile-first performance. With mobile traffic dominating Indonesian internet usage, lightweight pages, fast loading times, and optimized layouts are essential for retaining visitors and improving monetization potential.

3. Learn from publisher communities. Local publisher communities provide valuable knowledge sharing, including traffic insights, monetization discussions, and practical optimization advice.

5. Work closely with an ad network account manager. Active collaboration with Adsterra’s support team helped identify adjustments that improved revenue performance, including placement optimization and format selection.

5. Create content specifically for the local audience. Publishing fully in Bahasa Indonesia helped strengthen search visibility and build stronger engagement with the target audience.



SCALABLE MONETIZATION BOTTOM LINE

Malik’s journey demonstrates how content publishers can transform niche websites into sustainable digital businesses by combining organic audience growth with a data-driven advertising strategy.

Through Adsterra’s performance-focused monetization solutions, strategic ad placement, and ongoing optimization support, the Indonesian entertainment publisher successfully increased revenue while maintaining a user-focused website experience.



About Adsterra

Adsterra is a global advertising network providing performance-based user acquisition for advertisers and monetization solutions for publishers across multiple verticals and geographies. It is a reliable brand, recognised by many media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers. Since 2013, Adsterra has been helping advertisers grow their ROI and publishers to get maximum eCPM and engage their user base with flexible traffic solutions. The ad network partners with both beginners and professionals.



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