A' Lighting Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

A' Lighting Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from lighting designers, architects and manufacturers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards . The A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards are open for entries by Lighting Designers , Lighting Architects, Industrial Design Studios, Lighting Product Manufacturers, Architects, Architectural Firms, Interior Designers, Electrical Engineers, Lighting Brands, Design Engineers, Home Decor Brands, Product Engineers, Decorators, Furniture Designers, Smart Lighting Technology Developers, Lighting Researchers, Lighting Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join and enter, Lighting Designers, Lighting Architects, Industrial Design Studios, Lighting Product Manufacturers, Architects, Architectural Firms, Interior Designers, Electrical Engineers, Lighting Brands, Design Engineers, Home Decor Brands, Product Engineers, Decorators, Furniture Designers, Smart Lighting Technology Developers, Lighting Researchers, Lighting Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Lighting Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Lighting Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in lighting products and fixture design, the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through innovative illumination solutions and human-centered design. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting lighting projects that enhance visual comfort, energy efficiency, safety and spatial experience, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and manufacturers to develop lighting solutions that create positive environmental and social impact.Lighting Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Lighting Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards : Chandeliers, Pendant Lights, Wall Sconces, Table Lamps, Floor Lamps, Contemporary Outdoor Lights, Recessed Lights, Track Lights and More. Lighting Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/5 Award for Good Lighting DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Lighting Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Lighting Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards.Lighting Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, lighting professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=5 to see past winners of the A' International Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/5 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, innovation and creativity. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and brands to create innovative and meaningful solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful and responsible design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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