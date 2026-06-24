LapSafe® begins a structured carbon reduction journey with Auditel partnership

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Diplomat Pro Smart Locker Planting a tree for every product sold over the past year

LapSafe® has announced the start of a structured programme to measure and reduce its carbon footprint.

UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe , the UK’s industry-leading expert in smart locker solutions and intelligent charging technology, has announced the start of a structured programme to measure and reduce its carbon footprint, marking a significant step in its long-term sustainability strategy.Working in partnership with carbon specialists Auditel, LapSafewill undertake a seven- to twelve-month programme to establish a full emissions baseline and develop a detailed Carbon Reduction Plan for 2027. The initiative will align with recognised international frameworks and ISO principles, ensuring a robust, data-driven approach to improving environmental performance.This commitment reflects growing expectations across sectors including the NHS, government organisations, and commercial partners, as well as LapSafe’s ambition to embed sustainability into its operations.Commenting on the initiative, Denise Crouch, Head of Operations at LapSafe, said:“We are committed to building a clear and credible carbon reduction strategy. This programme will give us the data and insight we need to understand our impact and set meaningful, achievable targets. By aligning with recognised frameworks, we are embedding continuous improvement into the way we operate.”“Partnering with Auditel is an important part of this process. It ensures we are working from independently verified data rather than assumptions, helping us identify real carbon hotspots and develop reduction plans that are both practical and financially responsible. It also supports transparency and helps us avoid greenwashing risks.”For LapSafe, measuring and reducing emissions is about improving efficiency and making informed decisions across the business.“Understanding our carbon footprint enables us to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and strengthen the long-term sustainability of our products and services. This directly supports our focus on safety, sustainability, and service.”LapSafebelieves it is among the first organisations in its sector to formally take this structured, data-led approach to carbon reduction.“We want to be proactive rather than reactive. By understanding our emissions now and putting a clear strategy in place, we can stay ahead of future requirements and support the expectations of our customers and partners.”While the company has already taken early steps, including planting a tree for every product sold over the past year, this programme marks a transition towards a more comprehensive and measurable approach.Once the baseline and Carbon Reduction Plan are complete, LapSafewill define next steps and longer-term ambitions based on accurate data, ensuring all future commitments are credible, achievable, and aligned with industry standards.

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