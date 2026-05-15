Colleges highlight impact of self service device lockers on learning and staff workload

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UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleges across the UK are reporting improvements in student access to devices, reduced administrative pressure on staff, and greater operational flexibility following the introduction of self-service smart locker systems supplied by LapSafe , a UK provider of smart solutions.Case studies from Ayrshire College, Merthyr Tydfil College, Weston College, Southern Regional College, and Dundee and Angus College illustrate how secure locker technology is being used to support independent learning and streamline equipment loan processes across campus environments.Smart locker systems supplied by LapSafeautomate the loaning and return of shared laptops within education environments. Students access laptops independently using their existing campus credentials, such as ID cards or PIN codes, while devices are stored securely, charged automatically and monitored centrally. Usage data is recorded in real time, providing institutions with a clear audit trail of who has borrowed each device and when.By removing manual paperwork and reducing the need for staff-managed distribution points, smart lockers support wider access to learning technology while maintaining asset accountability and oversight.Most recently, Ayrshire College moved to a secure, student controlled device loaning model designed to improve access to laptops, reduce IT overheads, and support the college’s sustainability goals.The college’s Director of Digital Infrastructure said:“It’s provided flexible learning for students and given IT more control. It’s even better than we imagined.”Students have also highlighted the ease and flexibility of access.“You can use a card or your phone, whichever has your barcode. I like that flexibility,” a student confirmed.At Merthyr Tydfil College, the move to self-service device access has supported both student independence and staff efficiency.“The benefits have been twofold,” the college reported. “Students have enjoyed having a level of autonomy in getting devices for themselves, and it encourages them to always have their student ID cards with them. Staff have benefited by always having access to devices for their classwork, and library staff benefit with their time freed up to support learner enquiries at the desk rather than continuously issuing laptops.”Weston College also pointed to a reduction in day-to-day administrative involvement once students became familiar with the system.“Introducing self-service was a massive benefit to us,” the college said. “There is less staff involvement in terms of admin. Once students are familiar with how it works, they don’t need to find staff for assistance.”For Southern Regional College, flexibility and future scalability were key factors, particularly as device needs evolve.“The unit is modular, which means that should we purchase extra laptops in the future, we can add extra locker bays,” the college explained. “We also have other devices for students to borrow, such as DSLR cameras, which are available for short-term loans. The system is versatile, so it can be used for other devices, and we are going to keep an eye on loans over the next academic year.”At Dundee and Angus College, longer-term infrastructure planning influenced decision-making, even where immediate requirements were more limited.“There was a big decision at the outset about what sort of connectivity we needed,” the college noted. “While we didn’t need full network connectivity at the time, we opted for a solution that looked right for the future.”Denise Crouch, Director at LapSafe, said, “Colleges are under increasing pressure to provide reliable access to shared devices without adding to staff workload. What these case studies show is a clear move towards self-service models that give students independence while maintaining the control and accountability institutions need.”Taken together, the experiences of these colleges reflect a broader trend across education towards self-service access to learning resources. As institutions continue to support flexible and blended learning models, smart locker technology is increasingly adopted to improve device availability, free up staff time, and provide infrastructure that adapts as needs change.sales@lapsafe.com0800 130 3456

LapSafe Smart Lockers at Ayrshire College - Case Study

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