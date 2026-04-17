Increased Demand in Education and the Public Sector Drives Safer Device Management for MSPs

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As organisations continue to expand the use of shared & mobile technology, MSPs are facing growing demand for secure, compliant & sustainable device management

UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As education and public sector organisations continue to expand their use of shared and mobile technology, managed service providers (MSPs) are facing growing demand for secure, compliant and sustainable device management at scale.Schools, colleges, healthcare providers and local authorities are increasingly reliant on laptops, tablets and loan devices to support flexible learning, hybrid working and frontline services. This shift has brought new operational pressures for MSPs, particularly around secure storage, safe charging, asset visibility and device availability.is working with MSPs across the UK to address these challenges, supporting safer, more controlled management of IT devices in education, public sector, and commercial environments. By providing specialist infrastructure and expertise, LapSafeenables MSPs to extend their service offering without adding operational complexity.Rather than replacing existing MSP services, LapSafeis designed to complement them. The company provides proven solutions for device storage, charging and lifecycle management that integrate seamlessly into existing service models, allowing MSPs to focus on core service delivery and customer relationships.Addressing a Growing Operational ChallengeThe rapid growth of shared and mobile devices across education and public sector estates has introduced a range of practical challenges. Secure storage, safe charging, asset tracking and guaranteed device availability have become critical considerations, particularly in schools, healthcare settings and multi-site organisations.Common challenges faced by MSPs supporting these environments include:• High manual workload when managing shared or loan devices• Inconsistent device availability for staff, students or end users• Limited visibility of who has taken which device and when• Increased costs due to lost, damaged or unreturned equipment• Pressure to deliver 24x7 support across large and diverse estatesLapSafefocuses specifically on this area, providing solutions that automate device issue, return, charging and tracking. This helps MSPs deliver predictable, reliable and auditable service outcomes for education and public sector clients.Designed to Fit Alongside MSP ServicesLapSafetakes a deliberately collaborative approach. MSPs retain ownership of the customer relationship, while LapSafesupplies the physical infrastructure and supporting expertise needed to manage devices securely and efficiently.Through this model, MSPs benefit from:Reduced operational overhead - Automated issue, return, charging, and tracking reduces the need for manual IT desk handling.Improved service levels - End users can access devices 24x7, supporting contracted SLAs and improving user satisfaction.Audit-ready transparency - Detailed activity logs provide clear accountability, supporting compliance and reporting requirements.Support for multiple device types - Suitable for laptops, tablets, accessories, loan equipment and device swap-out programmes.This approach enables MSPs to broaden their offering to education and public sector customers without the need to develop or manage this capability internally.A Focus on Security, Compliance and LongevityWith increasing scrutiny around security, compliance and device handling, MSPs supporting education and public sector organisations must ensure environments meet both regulatory requirements and day-to-day operational demands.LapSafeworks closely with organisations to support:• Secure user authentication• GDPR compliant data handling• Full device activity reporting• Physically secure, tamper-resistant storageThese capabilities provide reassurance to MSPs and their customers that devices, data and processes remain secure, compliant and resilient over the long term.Supporting Long-Term MSP PartnershipsLapSafepositions itself as a long-term partner rather than a transactional supplier, supporting MSPs through discovery conversations, technical understanding and future planning.As education and public sector environments continue to evolve, this collaborative approach enables MSPs to respond to growing demand with confidence.sales@lapsafe.com0800 130 3456

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