PrideFest at Seattle Center | June 28

PrideFest at Seattle Center

Sunday, June 28 | 12:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Seattle Center Campus

FREE

Celebrate 20 years of love, community, and pride! The iconic Seattle Pride Festival returns to Seattle Center immediately following the Seattle Pride Parade – and it’s FREE!

Join us for live entertainment across three stages, hundreds of local vendors, delicious food, and beer gardens (21+). ASL interpretation will be provided on the PrideFest main stage from 1-6pm.

Scheduled performers include:

Grant Knoche

Coco Montrese

Deja Skye

Baby Van Beezly

Lovo

Bees

WonderTwinz

Rowan Ruthless

Queen Andrew Scott

Dolly Madison

And dozens more!

Head to SeattlePrideGuide.com for the complete print guide and schedule and plan your visit!