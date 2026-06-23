PrideFest at Seattle Center | June 28
PrideFest at Seattle Center
Sunday, June 28 | 12:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Seattle Center Campus
FREE
Celebrate 20 years of love, community, and pride! The iconic Seattle Pride Festival returns to Seattle Center immediately following the Seattle Pride Parade – and it’s FREE!
Join us for live entertainment across three stages, hundreds of local vendors, delicious food, and beer gardens (21+). ASL interpretation will be provided on the PrideFest main stage from 1-6pm.
Scheduled performers include:
Grant Knoche
Coco Montrese
Deja Skye
Baby Van Beezly
Lovo
Bees
WonderTwinz
Rowan Ruthless
Queen Andrew Scott
Dolly Madison
And dozens more!
Head to SeattlePrideGuide.com for the complete print guide and schedule and plan your visit!
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