Councilmember Dan Strauss announces new bus to Golden Gardens

We are launching a new bus pilot program to Golden Gardens Park this Saturday!

I proposed and funded this new bus through a budget action last fall to give everyone better access to Golden Gardens. This is one of our city’s most beautiful but least accessible public spaces. Now, this summer, everyone will have better access to the beach.

Until now, the two nearest bus stops to the beach at Golden Gardens have been inaccessible for so many in our community. One is a half-mile hike up and down 300 vertical feet of winding stairs. The second is a two-and-a-half mile walk all the way down Seaview Avenue to Market Street.

That changes this weekend with the launch of Golden Gardens Direct. Everyone will have access to the beach — no hiking, scrambling, or parking required.

What is Golden Gardens Direct?

Summer bus service from 15th Ave NW and NW Market St straight to Golden Gardens Park. This is a partnership between King County Metro and the City of Seattle.

When will it run?

The bus will run every 30 minutes, seven-days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Service starts this Saturday, June 27, and runs through August 30.

Where can you catch the bus?

You can hop aboard at 10 different stops along Market Street and along Seaview Avenue.

Keep an eye out for these signs that mark the stops along the Golden Gardens Direct route.

The route was designed to create easy connections to existing bus lines including Rapid Ride D, Route 40, Route 44, and Route 17. So wherever you are coming from, you will have access.

Golden Gardens Direct also has 5 stops on Seaview Avenue and NW 54th St which are not served by any transit at all. That means for the first time in many years you’ll have access, not just to Golden Gardens Park, but Shilshole Bay Marina, and some of our most iconic businesses, like Ray’s Boathouse and Un Bien — all by bus.

How do you pay your fare?

Just like any other King County Metro bus, fares are $3 and you can use your Orca Card, pay in cash, or use transfers. These buses are not yet equipped with tap to pay. People 18 and younger ride for free.

Golden Garden Direct buses have bike racks and wheelchair lifts located at the front doors. Bikes and pets ride at no extra charge.

Why is this a pilot program?

I was able to create Golden Gardens Direct as a pilot program by finding underutilized funds in the City of Seattle’s budget. This summer, we will be analyzing the data and making longer-term decisions about the future of the bus. If you like it, let us and Metro know!

That means the best way to support the new Golden Gardens Direct route — and make sure it comes back next year — is by riding the bus. Supporting this important transit investment is as easy as going to the beach.

This project will help everyone, but I am especially excited to give better beach access to kids and seniors who can’t drive. At today’s press conference announcing it, a Ballard High School student named Penelope said it best. This investment is critical to helping young people get outside and into nature without having to rely on their parents driving them.

It also means that you can walk or bike to Golden Gardens, but do not have to worry about being too tired to get home. You can make your trip multi-modal by using the bus.

— Dan