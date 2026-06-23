July Programs | ARTS at King Street Station

Each month we invite the community to upcoming events at ARTS at King Street Station. Join artists from the We Still Dream a Future cohort and KSS Advisors for free art and learning experiences designed to help us dream, learn, and grow. View our events calendar for more information.

Join us this July for gallery exhibitions, performances, and more! Read on for more details about the upcoming free programs at ARTS at King Street Station. Check out our summer events calendar for even more programs throughout the city.

ARTS at King Street Station is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM and until 8 PM on Thursdays. Admission is always free. The gallery is located at 303 S Jackson St, Top Floor, Seattle, WA 98104.

First Thursday Art Walk

Thursday, July 2, 5 – 8 PM

Join us for Pioneer Square’s First Thursday Artwalk! The evening will feature live music and dancing on the King Street Station plaza with Joe Brazil Legacy and a Free Zines & Mobile Book Fair by Common Area Maintenance.

In addition to the plaza festivities, join us in the gallery to view three exhibitions: This Room is Ours: Centering the Black Figure, Ancestral Future: Taíno Archives, and the 2025 SDOT Bridge Artists in Residence Showcase.

Setting of the Daybreak Star: Ribbon Skirt

Thursday, July 9, 6 – 6:45 PM

Setting of the Daybreak Star is a series of plaza concerts hosted by United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, Daybreak Star Radio Network. July features a performance by Ribbon Skirt!

This series of events on the King Street Station Plaza creates an urban sanctuary where participants can gather in celebration as the day transitions to evening. The programs highlight Indigenous performers, creating an accessible entry point for communities to engage with Native music and cultural traditions.