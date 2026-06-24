SPOZZ Challenges Platform Dependency with Artist-Owned Music Ecosystem

SPOZZ offers a Music Streaming, Song Sales and Sharing App for iOS, Android and Web The SPOZZ Music App for Mobile Devices is on App Store and Google Play SPOZZ Direct-to-Fan Services Overview

New Web Player extends SPOZZ's direct-to-fan App across iOS, Android and Web, giving artists control over streaming, commerce, fan engagement and audience data.

Artists should own their audience, their data, and their future. The SPOZZ Direct-to-Fan App Portfolio gives creators the tools to build sustainable direct-to-fan businesses on their own terms.” — Christian Mueller, SPOZZ Founder

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPOZZ today announced the expansion of its artist-owned music ecosystem to the web, extending a platform already available on iOS and Android that enables artists, labels, managers and rights holders to manage streaming, music sales, fan engagement, content, commerce and audience relationships from a single environment.As the music industry becomes increasingly dependent on fragmented streaming, social media, ticketing, subscription and marketing platforms, creators often lose direct access to their audiences and valuable fan data. SPOZZ was built to provide an alternative model centered on artist ownership, direct fan relationships and sustainable monetization.The SPOZZ ecosystem combines:• Music streaming and music sales• Direct licensing and ISRC management• Artist websites, landing pages and bio links• Fan databases and CRM• Newsletters and email marketing• Direct messaging and fan chat• Fan clubs and subscription memberships• Exclusive content experiences• Video, live streaming and TV channels• Merchandise and commerce tools• Booking and promotional capabilitiesUnlike traditional platforms, SPOZZ enables artists to own and manage their audience relationships. Fan interactions, engagement data and customer insights remain under creator control, helping artists build long-term direct-to-fan businesses rather than relying solely on third-party platforms.Music distributed through SPOZZ is directly licensed, and artist content is not used for AI training without explicit permission from rights holders."The future of music belongs to artists who own their audience relationships. SPOZZ brings streaming, commerce, fan engagement and audience ownership together in one platform, giving creators more control over their careers and revenue." said Christian Mueller, Founder of SPOZZ.The expansion to the web represents another milestone in SPOZZ's mission to support independent artists through transparency, fair compensation, creator ownership and direct fan engagement.Today, SPOZZ is available across Web, iOS and Android, providing artists and rights holders with a unified direct-to-fan platform designed to help creators grow audiences, generate revenue and maintain ownership of their fan relationships.REAL ARTISTS. REAL MUSIC. SPOZZ.

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