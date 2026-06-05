SPOZZ Expands Direct-to-Fan Platform with Global Merch Store

SPOZZ Merch Store T-Shirt "I love SPOZZ. Real Music, Real Artists, Real Fans." SPOZZ, the Club. Music by Real Artists for Real Fans. Direct and paid fairly.

Creators can now launch and sell branded merchandise worldwide with no upfront investment, no monthly costs, and automated fulfillment.

Creators should be able to focus on their audience and content, not inventory, suppliers, fulfillment, or monthly platform costs.” — Zandú, Artist and SPOZZ Co-Founder.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPOZZ today announced the addition of a Global Merch Store, enabling creators, artists, musicians, influencers, and community builders to launch and sell branded merchandise worldwide without upfront investment, inventory management, fixed monthly costs, or recurring platform fees.The new capability expands the SPOZZ Direct-to-Fan ecosystem, giving creators another powerful way to monetize their communities while maintaining direct relationships with their supporters. With worldwide fulfillment, automated production, and a simple setup process, creators can launch merchandise stores in minutes while SPOZZ handles production, payments, and logistics."Creators should be able to focus on their audience and content, not inventory, suppliers, fulfillment, or monthly platform costs," said Zandú, Artist and SPOZZ Founder. "It's already difficult for many artists and creators to earn a living from their work. Our goal is to remove barriers and give creators more ways to monetize directly, connect with fans, and build sustainable businesses around their communities."The SPOZZ Merch Store offers:* No upfront investment* No fixed monthly costs* No recurring platform fees* No inventory management* Worldwide fulfillment* Automated order processing* Fast and simple setupThe addition of merchandising strengthens SPOZZ's vision of providing creators with a complete Direct-to-Fan Creator platform.Beyond merchandise, SPOZZ enables creators to sell music directly to fans, stream audio and video content, operate TV channels and live streams, publish blogs, offer memberships and subscriptions, sell digital products, build communities, manage newsletters and CRM activities, create branded websites, and license digital media directly to supporters.What sets SPOZZ apart is its focus on direct creator-fan relationships. Rather than acting solely as an intermediary, the platform helps creators establish direct connections with their supporters while maintaining control over audience relationships, content, and monetization.SPOZZ also supports direct media licensing between creators and fans. Licensing activities can be recorded through publicly traceable ledger technology, creating transparent and verifiable records of rights ownership and licensing activity.As the creator economy continues to evolve toward audience ownership and independent monetization, SPOZZ is expanding its ecosystem to provide creators with the tools they need to build sustainable businesses from a single platform.About SPOZZSPOZZ is a Direct-to-Fan platform that helps creators, artists, musicians, influencers, and communities build direct relationships with their supporters. The platform combines music sales, streaming, video, live broadcasting, blogs, memberships, newsletters, CRM, community tools, digital products, media licensing, creator websites, and global merchandise sales within a single ecosystem focused on ownership, transparency, and direct fan engagement.

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