SPOZZ lets Artists and Labels release Direct-to-Fan first, then distribute later

SPOZZ Direct-to-Fan Music App

New ISRC generation enables official direct-to-fan releases, giving artists and labels the freedom to release to fans first and distribute later.

Artists can now release music professionally on their own terms, with direct ISRC creation and the freedom to distribute to streaming platforms whenever they choose.” — Christian Mueller, SPOZZ Co-Founder

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPOZZ , the community-ruled music streaming and direct-to-fan platform, today announced a new release capability that gives artists the freedom to release music directly to fans through their own Artist Websites and Music Apps powered by SPOZZ, without relying on a traditional distributor for the initial release of their music.The new feature enables artists to generate industry-standard International Standard Recording Codes (ISRCs) directly within SPOZZ, giving recordings official identification from day one. Artists can now release music immediately to fans, establish recording identities and metadata, and remain free to choose if, when, and how they distribute their music to streaming services and digital retailers in the future.By combining direct-to-fan distribution with integrated ISRC creation, SPOZZ gives artists and labels greater flexibility in how they bring music to market. Releases can be streamed instantly by fans through SPOZZ-powered artist apps and websites, whether as exclusive direct-to-fan releases, fan-first launch windows, or permanent artist-controlled alternatives to traditional distribution models.Many independent artists obtain ISRCs through distributors before releasing music commercially. With SPOZZ's new ISRC creation capability, artists can release music directly to their fan communities first, exclusively, or permanently within artist-controlled streaming environments while retaining professional release standards and future distribution options."Artists should not have to enter the traditional distribution ecosystem before they can release music professionally," said Christian Müller, Co-Founder of SPOZZ. "By enabling artists to create ISRCs directly within SPOZZ, we're removing another gatekeeper from the release process. Artists can now release music directly to their fans on their own terms and still preserve the flexibility to distribute to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other platforms later if they choose."The feature supports several release strategies increasingly embraced by independent artists:• Direct-to-fan exclusive releases available only to loyal fans and supporters• Fan-first release windows before wider streaming distribution• Limited edition releases for community members and collectors• Permanent direct distribution outside traditional streaming platforms• Hybrid release models combining direct-to-fan monetization with later DSP distributionBy assigning ISRCs at the point of creation, artists maintain consistent recording identification across future distribution channels, helping preserve release data integrity and simplifying catalog management throughout the lifecycle of a release.The launch further strengthens SPOZZ's mission to give artists greater control over their music, audience relationships, and monetization opportunities. Unlike traditional distribution-centric models, SPOZZ enables artists to build direct connections with fans while retaining ownership and decision-making authority over how and where their music is released."Direct-to-fan should not mean disconnected from the rest of the music industry," added Müller. "Artists deserve the freedom to build their audience directly while keeping every future option open. This feature allows them to do exactly that."The new ISRC generation feature is available immediately to eligible artists on SPOZZ.SPOZZ is a community-ruled music streaming and direct-to-fan platform built by artists and fans to create a fairer music ecosystem. The platform enables artists to operate their own music streaming experiences, distribute music directly to their audiences, build communities, monetize their work, and maintain ownership of their music and fan relationships. By combining direct commerce, streaming, community engagement, and artist-first technology, SPOZZ empowers creators to build sustainable careers through direct fan relationships and greater control over distribution, monetization, and audience access.For more information, visit SPOZZ.club.MEDIA CONTACTSPOZZ Media Relationsmedia@spozz.club

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